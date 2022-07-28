Bowie State basketball schedule highlighted by classic in Harlem

By

Courtesy: Bowie State

BOWIE, Md. – The Bowie State men’s basketball team has released the completed 2022-23 regular schedule that includes hosting a Conference Challenge during the opening week, 14 home games and the Harlem Renaissance Classic as Darrell Brooks – the program’s all-time winningest coach will enter his 12th season at the helm.

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Conference Challenge will be held on the campus of Bowie State this upcoming season featuring Frostburg State, East Stroudsburg of the PSAC and Fayetteville State (CIAA) the weekend of Nov. 11-12. All four games will be played inside A.C. Jordan Arena.

Up next, the Bulldogs will embark on a three-game road slate with trips to nationally ranked Indiana (PA) on Nov. 16 and Bloomfield (Nov. 21). BSU will compete in the second annual Harlem Renaissance Classic in New York on Nov. 19 with the opponent to be determined.

Bowie State looks to get back into CIAA basketball contention in 2022-2023.

Bowie State return home to face University of the District of Columbia (UDC) on Nov. 23 and Shepherd on Nov. 27 after the Thanksgiving break. On Nov. 28, the Bulldogs will get back on the road for a three game-skid, starting with Shippensburg, Millersville (Nov. 30) and Augusta (Dec. 8).

After a home contest with Wilmington on Dec. 10, the Bulldogs will open conference play with a road slate down south to face Livingstone (Dec. 15), Johnson C. Smith (Dec. 17) and Winston-Salem State (Dec. 19).

Bowie State will close out the 2022 portion of its schedule with a home game against nationally ranked West Liberty on Dec. 31.

BSU begins 2023 with a three-game homestand hosting St. Augustine’s on Jan. 5, Claflin on Jan. 7 and Fayetteville State on Jan. 9 before traveling to Lincoln (PA) and Elizabeth City State for division play on Jan. 14 and Jan. 18.

The end of January will feature a home game against Virginia Union (Jan. 21) and Virginia State (Jan. 28) while the Bulldogs will travel to Shaw on Jan. 26.

The Bulldogs will begin the month of February with a home back-to-back home tilts against Shaw (Feb. 4) and Elizabeth City State (Feb. 9). The final three regular season games include road visits to VUU (Feb. 11) and VSU (Feb. 15).

Senior day and the regular season finale will be on Feb. 18 against the Lions of LUPA.

The 2023 CIAA Basketball Tournament will take place on Feb. 20-26 at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Md.

