Eric Dooley is anticipating the matchup against LSU

Southern University Head Coach Eric Dooley spoke to the media at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club last week. Many had questions surrounding his first summer as the Jaguars head football coach.
“I think sometimes you have to make sure guys understand what you expect and then give them your philosophy,” Coach Dooley explained. “Then you can find the guys that are going to abide by that. I never worry about the buying in part because guys that do not buy in will not be around.”
The Jaguars open their season at home against Florida Memorial on September 3. Coach Eric Dooley will face his former team, the Prairie View Panthers on October 8. The biggest matchup for the Jaguars this fall is their first-time meeting with the Louisiana State Tigers on September 10.
“It should be a good occasion. It should be the best thing to happen to Baton Rouge,” Head Coach Eric Dooley expressed to the crowd.
Coach Dooley was asked about the historical matchup and how we was preparing the players for the challenge.
“We play football and we are going to play for sixty minutes,” Coach Dooley said. “I have a motto that I use everywhere that I have been, ‘spot the ball’. That is what I really believe. Spot the ball. It does not matter where, when, or who we are playing. We are going to line down and we are going to play for sixty minutes.”