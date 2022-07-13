2022 Football

SIAC Football 2022 preseason awards and rankings

This year’s SIAC preseason team features 29 returning players from the 2021 SIAC Football All-Conference team.
Courtesy of SIAC

ATLANTA, GA. (July 13, 2022) – This year’s Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) preseason team features 29 returning players from the 2021 SIAC Football All-Conference team, led by Dionte Bonneau of Albany State University who was selected as this year’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year alongside Andrew Farmer, Lane College, who was tabbed as the 2022 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year announced Wednesday during SIAC Football media day presented by Cricket Wireless in Atlanta, Ga.

SIAC Football Preseason Rankings

 All nominations and votes are submitted by head coaches and sports information directors.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year

Dionte Bonneau, Albany State

Quarterback

Bonneau, the junior quarterback, was the starting quarterback for the Golden Rams and was tabbed as this year’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year after helping the Golden Rams to a 10-2 (7-0 in the SIAC). The Atlanta, Ga. native led the Golden Rams to an appearance in the 2021 NCAA Division II Playoffs.  Bonneau finished the season with 1,896 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns.  Bonneau had three games in which he passed for at least three touchdowns.  Bonneau will be vital to the Golden Rams’ offense as they seek back-to-back SIAC Championships in 2022.

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Andrew Farmer, Lane

Defensive Lineman

Farmer, a senior from Jacksonville, Fla., was a second-team All-SIAC performer last season and was a key element in the Dragon defense. Farmer led the Lane defense to a 6-4 overall and 3-3 in conference record and topped the league in sacks with 11.5 and finished with 54 total tackles from the defensive end position.

Preseason Rankings

In the East Division, reigning champions Albany State was picked to dominate the Eastern Division and potentially face Miles, picked West Division favorite for the third year, in the championship game scheduled for November 12 hosted by the Eastern Division Champion.

Led by Gabe Giardina, Albany State snapped their championship game losing streak by defeating Miles College during the 2021 championship game in a 31-0 fashion. The Golden Rams finished with a perfect 6-0 conference record last season boasting the top defense in the nation, locking up six shutouts, and collecting their 11th championship game title since 1990 and ASU’s first since 2013.

Miles, under new leadership of head coach Sam Shade, inherited a Golden Bears team that posted a 6-4 overall record in 2021 (4-2 in SIAC) and looks to continue the legacy that they’ve been building.

Football Preseason Rankings by Division

East Division

2022 Preseason RankingLast Season (2021) Finish
1.     Albany State1st
2.     Benedict5th
3.     Savannah State2nd
4.     Morehouse3rd
5.     Fort Valley State4th
6.     Edward Waters^n/a^
7.     Clark Atlanta6th
8.     Allen^n/a^

West Division

2022 Preseason RankingLast Season (2021) Finish
1.     Miles1st
2.     Lane3rd
3.     Tuskegee4th
4.     Kentucky State2nd
5.     Central State5th

^Not eligible for SIAC Championship game during NCAA membership transition.

2022 SIAC FOOTBALL PRESEASON AWARDS

Superlative Awards

Preseason Offensive Player of the YearPreseason Defensive Player of the Year
Dionte Bonneau, Albany StateAndrew Farmer, Lane

2022 SIAC Football Preseason Teams

First Team

PositionNameSchoolClassificationHometown
Offensive LinemanEmmanuel BooneFort Valley StateJuniorMacon, Ga.
Offensive LinemanTyler LowryMilesJuniorEvergreen, Ala.
Offensive LinemanTerrence JordanLaneSophomoreNew Orleans, LA
Offensive LinemanWaylin BellFort Valley StateSeniorHarlem, GA.
Offensive LinemanKaTray PringleAlbany StateJuniorSt. George, S.C.
Tight EndTyree TaylorAlbany StateSophomoreSuwanne, Fla.
Wide ReceiverAnthony EvelynLaneSeniorAtlantic Beach, Fla.
Wide ReceiverMarcus LodgeMilesR-JuniorPlantation, Fla.
Running BackIke BrownLaneSophomoreShreveport, La.
Running BackEmanuel WilsonFort Valley StateJuniorCharlotte, N.C.
QuarterbackDionte BonneauAlbany StateJuniorAtlanta, Ga.
Defensive LinemanMalik BarnesAlbany StateSophomoreNewton, Ga.
Defensive LinemanAndrew FarmerLaneSeniorJacksonville, Fla.
Defensive LinemanMakenly NewbillSavannah StateSeniorSavannah, Ga.
Defensive LinemanRoosevelt ThompsonMilesR-SophomoreDixon Mills, Ala.
LinebackerStephan PierreAlbany StateJuniorTallahassee, Fl.
LinebackerRodney LewisClark AtlantaJuniorAtlanta, Ga.
LinebackerDaylon LandMorehouseSophomoreBenton, AR
Defensive BackMitchell SmileyMilesSeniorHuntsville, Ala.
Defensive BackArmani MaddoxMorehouseSophomoreAtlanta, Ga.
Defensive BackCharles CrawfordClark AtlantaGraduate StudentPrichard, Ala.
Defensive BackTyler MooreFort Valley StateSeniorAshburn, Ga.
KickerKenneth LockhartSavannah StateSophomoreHinesville, Ga.
PunterKenneth LockhartSavannah StateSophomoreHinesville, Ga.
Punt ReturnerMarqueiz PrideMorehouseJuniorSeabring, Fla.
Kick ReturnerAnthony EvelynLaneSeniorAtlantic Beach, Fla.

Second Team

PositionNameSchoolClassificationHometown
Offensive LinemanJajuan GordonAlbany StateSophomoreOrlando, Fla.
Offensive LinemanGenesis HartleyCentral StateSeniorMontgomery, Ala.
Offensive LinemanJosh SimonAlbany StateJuniorAtlanta, Ga.
Offensive LinemanKyle FrazierSavannah StateSophomoreAugusta, Ga.
Offensive LinemanNathan HarrisonTuskegeeSeniorTuskegee, Ala.
Tight EndLatrevien O’NealTuskegeeJuniorNotasulga, Ala.
Wide ReceiverO’Joshua BuntonLaneR-SeniorCrawfordsville, AR
Wide ReceiverJoe’Vontae ShorterAlbany StateSeniorVicksburg, MS
Running BackKamran WardAlbany StateSophomoreOscilla, Ga.
Running BackShamarcus PooleSavannah StateSophomoreSandersville, Ga.
QuarterbackMichael HuntleyLaneSeniorMontgomery, Ala.
QuarterbackEric PhoenixBenedictSeniorSavannah, Ga.
Defensive LinemanAnthony HarveyAlbany StateSophomoreLeesburg, Ga.
Defensive LinemanJosh HillAlbany StateSophomoreValdosta, Ga.
Defensive LinemanTim AldermanFort Valley StateSophomoreFort Valley, Ga.
Defensive LinemanLoobert DenelusBenedictJuniorNaples, Fla.
LinebackerMackenzie HowardLaneGraduate StudentHarvest, AL
LinebackerGary BourrageAllenJuniorDeKalb, Ala.
LinebackerDarrell Dorris Jr. Kentucky StateSophomoreLancaster, CA
Defensive BackJames HawkinsAlbany StateJuniorFayetteville, Ga.
Defensive BackBrandarious RawlingsAlbany StateSeniorWrightsville, Ga.
Defensive BackChristian MaddoxFort Valley StateSeniorNorth Augusta, S.C.
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

