Rajah Caruth teams with Microsoft for HBCU Experience

The WSSU student and race car driver will get to interact with other HBCU students in Alabama.
As the World Games continue in Birmingham, Alabama, professional race car driver and Winston-Salem State student Rajah Caruth will make an appearance. Caruth will appear at the HBCU Experience exhibit on July 14, hosted by Microsoft at the World Games Plaza.

Caruth will conduct iRacing demos, as well as hosting some question and answer sessions with students. Afterward Caruth will donate his iRacing rig to a local non-profit organization. There will be a show car on location as well at the HBCU Experience.

The HBCU Experience also features a gaming lounge with Xbox, a iRacing race car simulator, Minecraft Corner, Music Beat-mixing station, and a 360 photo booth.

The Microsoft show car that Rajah Caruth will bring to the HBCU Experience in Birmingham.

“From the start, we’ve wanted The World Games 2022 to be not only a once-in-a-life sports experience, but also a tremendous opportunity to bring lasting, positive changes to Birmingham and to the entire state of Alabama,” said Jonathan Porter, Chairman of the Board for The World Games 2022. “Our partnership with Microsoft provides an excellent platform to work alongside Alabama’s HBCUs and HBCCs and ensure a diversified technology workforce that is well-prepared to lead our state and our world toward the future.”

Students from Alabama’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Historically Black Community Colleges (HBCCs) will get to share their culture and contributions with attendees during each day of the games.

The World Games run from July 7 to July 22. It is a multi-sport event staged every four years by the International World Games Association, organized with the support of the International Olympic Committee. 3,600 athletes from 34 sports and over 100 countries will take part in The World Games.

Admission to the HBCU Experience is free.

