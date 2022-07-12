Complete HBCU Homecoming Schedule 2022

By

The 2022 college football season is right around the corner, which means HBCU homecoming season will be here before you know it.



The majority of HBCU homecomings will take place in the month of October, with the bulk of them coming in a three-week span in the middle of the month.

October 22 will be the biggest HBCU homecoming day of the year with 11 HBCUs having homecoming games. It will be a particularly big day in the Magnolia State. All three SWAC HBCU schools — Alcorn State, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State — will host their homecoming on that day.



Bethune-Cookman has the distinction of being the program booked for most HBCU homecoming games. B-CU will play in four homecomings besides its own, playing at Prairie View, Mississippi Valley State, Tennessee State and Alabama A&M — in addition to hosting its own homecoming on Nov. 5, against Alabama State.

10/01



Bowie State vs. Livingstone College

Winston-Salem State vs. Lincoln University (PA)

Fort Valley State vs. Benedict College

Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

Lincoln (MO) vs. Central Oklahoma

Bluefield State vs. Apprentice School

10/08



Morgan State vs. Norfolk State

Lincoln University (PA) vs. Chowan

Virginia State vs. Bowie State

Virginia Union vs. Elizabeth City State

Fayetteville State vs. St. Aug

Central State vs. Fort Valley State

Savannah State vs. VUL

Lane College vs. Kentucky State

Tennessee State vs. Bethune-Cookman

Alabama State vs. Jackson State

10/15



Elizabeth City State vs. Lincoln (PA)

Livingstone College vs. Fayetteville State

St. Augustine’s vs. Johnson C. Smith

Norfolk State vs. Delaware State

SC State vs. VUL

Kentucky State vs. Allen University

Albany State vs. Benedict College

Clark Atlanta vs. Savannah State

Miles College vs. Lane College

10/22



Howard vs. Delaware State

Johnson C. Smith vs. Fayetteville State

Shaw University vs. Livingstone College

Allen University vs. Bluefield State

Morehouse College vs. Benedict College

Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman

Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern

Jackson State vs. Campbell

Southern University vs. VUL

Langston University vs. Ottawa University (AZ)

Hampton University vs. Richmond

11/05



North Carolina Central vs. Howard

Tuskegee University vs. Miles College

Edward Waters College vs. University of Fort Lauderdale

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State

Grambling State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

10/29

Delaware State vs. NC Central

Benedict College vs. Clark Atlanta

FAMU vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Prairie View A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman

Texas Southern vs. Lincoln University (CA)

North Carolina A&T vs. Campbell University

11/12



Texas College vs. Louisiana Christian University

Jackson State had the highest attended HBCU homecoming game last season.

