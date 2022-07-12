Complete HBCU Homecoming Schedule 2022

The 2022 college football season is right around the corner, which means HBCU homecoming season will be here before you know it.
The majority of HBCU homecomings will take place in the month of October, with the bulk of them coming in a three-week span in the middle of the month.
October 22 will be the biggest HBCU homecoming day of the year with 11 HBCUs having homecoming games. It will be a particularly big day in the Magnolia State. All three SWAC HBCU schools — Alcorn State, Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State — will host their homecoming on that day.
Bethune-Cookman has the distinction of being the program booked for most HBCU homecoming games. B-CU will play in four homecomings besides its own, playing at Prairie View, Mississippi Valley State, Tennessee State and Alabama A&M — in addition to hosting its own homecoming on Nov. 5, against Alabama State.
2022 HBCU homecoming schedule
10/01
Bowie State vs. Livingstone College
Winston-Salem State vs. Lincoln University (PA)
Fort Valley State vs. Benedict College
Alabama A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman
Lincoln (MO) vs. Central Oklahoma
Bluefield State vs. Apprentice School
10/08
Morgan State vs. Norfolk State
Lincoln University (PA) vs. Chowan
Virginia State vs. Bowie State
Virginia Union vs. Elizabeth City State
Fayetteville State vs. St. Aug
Central State vs. Fort Valley State
Savannah State vs. VUL
Lane College vs. Kentucky State
Tennessee State vs. Bethune-Cookman
Alabama State vs. Jackson State
10/15
Elizabeth City State vs. Lincoln (PA)
Livingstone College vs. Fayetteville State
St. Augustine’s vs. Johnson C. Smith
Norfolk State vs. Delaware State
SC State vs. VUL
Kentucky State vs. Allen University
Albany State vs. Benedict College
Clark Atlanta vs. Savannah State
Miles College vs. Lane College
10/22
Howard vs. Delaware State
Johnson C. Smith vs. Fayetteville State
Shaw University vs. Livingstone College
Allen University vs. Bluefield State
Morehouse College vs. Benedict College
Mississippi Valley State vs. Bethune-Cookman
Alcorn State vs. Texas Southern
Jackson State vs. Campbell
Southern University vs. VUL
Langston University vs. Ottawa University (AZ)
Hampton University vs. Richmond
11/05
North Carolina Central vs. Howard
Tuskegee University vs. Miles College
Edward Waters College vs. University of Fort Lauderdale
Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama State
Grambling State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
10/29
Delaware State vs. NC Central
Benedict College vs. Clark Atlanta
FAMU vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Prairie View A&M vs. Bethune-Cookman
Texas Southern vs. Lincoln University (CA)
North Carolina A&T vs. Campbell University
11/12
Texas College vs. Louisiana Christian University
Jackson State had the highest attended HBCU homecoming game last season.