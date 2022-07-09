By

Courtesy: Howard University

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Champions Everett Whiten Jr. (Chesapeake, Va.) and Gregory Odom (Memphis) represented Howard University in the 81st annual Monroe Invitational. The historic, four-round event took place at Monroe Golf Club in Pittsford, N.Y.

Everett led the way, tying for 18th overall after shooting two-over (+2) par during the amateur event.

“It felt good to put my game to the test alongside some of the best amateurs in the country,” Everett stated. “This experience can only help improve my game moving forward. Talent is universal, opportunities are not.”

After 54 holes (+1, 211), Everett made the final cut where he finished with a 71 (+1) during the last round of play.

“I am proud of EJ for his strong finish at the Monroe Invitational,” said Howard Director of Golf Sam Puryear. “The event is one of the best amateur tournaments in the country and EJ beat a lot of big school, power five talent.”

Odom, MEAC Tournament Most Outstanding Performer, just missed the cut, posting a 225 (+15) in the first three rounds.

Georgia Tech’s Bartley Forrester won the event (-11, 269), shooting three strokes better than Jackson Chandler from The Ohio State University.

The reigning MEAC Champions open the fall campaign at the inaugural Charlie Sifford Centennial Cup. The historic event is slated for August 29, 2022, at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., hosted by Johnson C. Smith University.

Everett, Odom Represent Howard University golf at Monroe Invitational