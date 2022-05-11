By

Last week, Howard University senior Gregory Odom Jr. made his debut on the PGA Tour on a sponsor’s exemption to the Wells Fargo Championship at TPC Potomac. Many golfers have dreamed of playing professionally, but the reality is only a small percentage of golfers ever make it to a PGA Tour field. Even making it to the field is no guarantee as the competition as well as the course are both challenging. Here is an 18-hole stroke-by-stroke account, along with course description and how Odom played his opening round.

Hole No.1 Nickname “Mike Tyson” (Lands a knockout blow to your round if you are not ready)

-Drive went 259 yards slightly right, near cart path

-Middle iron 164 yards to left rough to 33’

-Chip to 6 ft.

– Par putt burned the edge

-Sank bogey putt

-Drive 275 to right center of fairway

-Middle iron layup travels 207 yards

-Wedge to 15 ft.

-Two-putt for par

-Long iron travels 222 yards to primary left fairway

-Wedge with high loft to 15’

– Missed par put on the high side

-Tap in bogey

-292 yard drive to perfect center of fairway

-Wedge to 18’

-Two putt par

-Tee shot left 272 yards to water

-Hazard stroke

-Middle wedge to 42’

-Putt to 3’

-Bogey putt tap in

-267-yard drive to center of fairway

-Iron travels 192 yards to bunker short of elevated green

– Trap blast to 3’

-Sank par putt

-Drive 277 yards to right center of fairway

-Approach 177 yards to green

-Putt burns the edge

-Tap in par

-Drive 281 yards

-Iron 174 yards to green

-Missed birdie putt to the left

-Tap-in par

-Crisp iron 172 yards with plenty of height to left side of green

-28’ ft putt just misses

-Tap-in par

Gregory Odom watches a wedge approach the green at the Wells Fargo Championship

-Drive 281 yards to right side of fairway

-Long iron to 74 yards out – perfect layup

– Approach iron is short leaves 75’ to hole

-Putt leaves ball 6’ short

-Putt misses to the side

-Bogey tap-in

-Drive 259 yards to right side of fairway

-Long iron 193 yards to 27’

-Lag putt to hole

-Par putt is solid

-Middle iron 163 yards to 45’ from hole

-Lag putt to hole

-Par-saving putt

-Drive 232 yards to left side of fairway

-Wedge approach to 9’

-Sinks birdie putt for first on PGA Tour

-Drive 274 yards to left of sandtrap

-55 yard wedge to 9’

-Lag putt to two feet

– Tap-in par

-Drive 258 yards to right side of fairway

-Long iron 3ravels 22 Odom headline 287 yards to right rough

-Lob wedge leave 15’ to hole

-Par putt misses

Tap-in bogey

-Drive 257 yards to right side of fairway

-Middle iron approach travels 148 yards to 21’

-Birdie putt misses

-Simple tap-in par

-Iron travels 202 yards, rolls over the green to fringe 45 yards from hole

-Wedge to 12’

-Par putt is long

-Bogey putt rims out

-Double-bogey finish

-Drive 295 yards to center of fairway

-Approach is 172 yards to 27’

-Unexpected break leaves putt 6’

-Par putt rolls by

-Tap-in bogey to conclude round

