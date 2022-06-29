By

Courtesy: Howard University

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (June 29, 2022) – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association (CSCAA) revealed its Spring Scholar All-America Team where Howard University men’s & women’s programs were recognized for their academic excellence during the 2022 spring semester. The announcement came Monday (June 27).

HU made the cut for the seventh consecutive semester, dating back to spring 2019.

“I’m so proud of our team,” said Howard Director of Swimming & Diving Nicholas Askew. “Our young men and women have demonstrated that you can be successful in the competition and the classroom. They exemplify a Howard University student-athlete.”

In the spring semester, the men and women posted 3.18 and 3.36 grade point averages (GPAs), respectively.

“Coach Askew is truly an inspiration for his team and his coaching peers,” said CSCAA Executive Director Greg Earhart. “His work has impacted countless student-athletes, allowing them to reach their goals in the pool and in the classroom.”

Overall, 17,845 student-athletes, made up of 731 teams from 441 colleges and universities, earned the honor.

To view the 2022 CSCAA Spring Scholar All-America Teams, please click here.

Howard wrapped up its first full season of competition as an associate member of the Northeast Conference and looks to build on last year’s success as they continue their pursuit of a conference championship.

About Howard University Athletics

The Howard University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics sponsors 21 NCAA Division I men and women varsity sports. The programs represent five conferences: The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), Northeast Conference (NEC), Sun Belt Conference, Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) and Atlantic Sun (ASUN) Conference.

About the CSCAA

Howard University swim teams awarded for academics