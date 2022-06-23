SIAC football to host 2022 media day at College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA – The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) is excited to announce that it will return its annual Football Media Day presented by Cricket Wireless on Wednesday, July 13 to the College Football Hall of Fame and Chick-fil-A Fan Experience in Atlanta to kick off the 2022 football season.
Atlanta’s position as the capital of college football, home of the College Football Hall of Fame, and the host of major college football annual events such as the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Cricket Celebration Bowl, Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff Game and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta is the ideal destination for the SIAC Football Media Day.
Each of the SIAC’s 13 head football coaches and two returning student-athletes will be will have the opportunity to share their expectations and views on the upcoming football season. The predicted order of finish along with the preseason teams will also be announced during media day. Additionally, players, coaches, and invited guests will have an interactive experience after the event with a self-guided tour of the Hall.
This year’s event will be made available on the SIAC Sports YouTube Page. Media interested in covering the 2022 SIAC Football Media Day can submit a credential request HERE. Please note that space is limited and the deadline for requesting credentials is Friday, July 8th.
Registration is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m. followed by opening remarks at 9 a.m. Media members may obtain a credential for the brunch and one-on-one interviews by completing an application via the above link or on http://www.thesiac.com. One-on-one interviews will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. in a rotational format.