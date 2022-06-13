Bayou Classic
Grambling

Bayou Classic moving back to NBC

Grambling State and Southern University will square off in the Bayou Classic at NBC after being moved to NBC sports in 2015.
Posted on

Courtesy: Grambling State Athletics

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University football team will wrap up its regular season on national TV as the Tigers meet their rivals, Southern, in the 49th Annual Bayou Classic at the Caesars Superdome. 

The announcement was made over the weekend and the game will be broadcasted live at 1 p.m. (central) on NBC. Since 2015, the annual rivalry game had kicked off at 4 p.m. and televised on the NBC Sports Network. 

Bayou Classic

Bayou Classic to headline season once again

In addition to the Bayou Classic announcement, the State Fair Classic announced its kickoff time on Saturday, October 1 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. Grambling State and Prairie View A&M saw the traditional kickoff time moved to 6 p.m.  

The Tigers open the season with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Arkansas State on Saturday, September 3. That game will be streamed live on ESPN3. 

Grambling State’s home opener is October 15 when Florida A&M visits Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. Season tickets for the three home games (Florida A&M, Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, along with games against Prairie View A&M and Northwestern State) are currently on sale. Visit the Grambling State ticket office or click here to purchase tickets.  

Bayou Classic moving back to NBC
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

NC A&T Randolph Ross NC A&T Randolph Ross
661
North Carolina A&T

Randolph Ross repeats as NC A&T finishes in top 10 again
628
MEAC

Morgan State football hoping for new golden era under Damon Wilson
622
2022 Football

FSU’s Joshua Williams Signs Rookie Contract with Kansas City Chiefs
611
Jackson State

Jackson State OC Bret Bartolone Says ‘It’s Football Time’
571
Bands

Marching 100 to perform for Louis Vuitton in Paris
To Top
X