Jackson State OC Bret Bartolone Says ‘It’s Football Time’

Jackson State Offensive Coordinator Bret Bartolone huddled up the offensive line for a pep talk at a recent practice with the Tigers.
Thee Pregame Show has exclusive coverage as the Tigers continue to prepare for the highly anticipated second season under Head Football Coach Deion Sanders. See Bartolone’s full motivational message here:
Requires All Your Focus
“Remember now,” Bartolone said. “When we come out here, we’re on the field, it’s football time. When we’re in meetings, that’s football time.”
The players closed in and listened intently.
“We’re on the field, we’re getting better, we’re practicing drills, techniques, fundamentals, all that good stuff,” he said. “We’re gonna start practicing scheme the following week. It’s football time, okay. That requires all your focus, man.”
It’s Not for Everybody
Bartolone let the team know their performance last season was no easy feat.
“Going 13-0 and winning a championship, that’s the hardest thing you’re ever gonna have to do,” he said. “It’s hard and it’s not for everybody. It requires great effort, it requires great time.”
A few nods rippled through the huddle.
Let’s Get Better
“I want to make this a point,” Bartolone said. “Whether it’s practice, whether it’s, you know, we’re coming out here, we’re doing skills and drills together as a unit, I want to make it a habit whenever we’re done and we break it down, we’re going to continue to get five or ten minutes with our position coaches.”
He explained the position coaches would then use that time to emphasize certain drills and techniques.
“Let’s get better,” Bartolone said. “One day at a time.”