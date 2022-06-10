By

The alumni basketball game is an often overlooked tradition at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but Morris College & South Carolina State University alum Dr. Justin Beaufort, is looking to take the HBCU alumni basketball game to the next level with the “HBCU Alumni Classic”.

Dr. Beaufort and Highstar Entertainment have put together the inaugural event to be held at Benedict College on Saturday, June 11. Featuring HBCU hoops veterans teaming up with hoopers of all eras from their school to play in classic HBCU rivalry games featuring alums from other rival schools.

The HBCU Alumni Classic is a full day of HBCU basketball rivalry games featuring some of the best players to play for each school.

“This event embodies the HBCU culture,” said Dr. Justin Beaufort, when asked about the impact of the event on the HBCU community. “Serving purposes such as providing scholarships, community service projects, and helping with increasing the enrollment to HBCUs, boxed in a rivalry basketball weekend this event captures the atmosphere of the HBCU community collectively.”

“On June 11th, in Columbia, SC at Benedict College. Highstar Hoops brings to you, the Highstar Hoops HBCU Classic. Featuring some of the best alumni basketball players to ever grace the court from your fellow HBCUs. The lineage of talent throughout the years all on one team to defend their alma mater’s name. Come experience this epic event in person as rivals relive their battles from their collegiate days. Filled with the HBCU culture, this summer event is sure to unify the historically black college community. “ Highstar Entertainment on HBCU Alumni Classic

HBCU Alumni Classic schedule

3:30pm – Denmark Tech vs. Voorhees

4:30pm – Morris vs. Allen

5:30pm – JCSU vs. Fayetteville St.

6:30pm – SCSU vs. Savannah St.

7:30pm – Benedict vs. Claflin

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite at HBCUALUMNICLASSIC.EVENTBRITE.COM

HBCU Alumni Classic taking the Alumni Basketball Game to Next Level