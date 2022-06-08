Rajah Caruth to Drive Caribbean Themed Car in ARCA Series

By

Concord, NC — Rev Racing announced the addition of a new partnership in conjunction with NASCAR Drive for Diversity Development driver, Rajah Caruth. The team will partner with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority through the month of June, in celebration of National Caribbean-American Heritage Month. This sponsorship initiative hopes to bring attention to the archipelago nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as it positions itself as The Caribbean You’re Looking For in vacation destinations.

Rajah Caruth, a second generation Caribbean-American driver, will run the St. Vincent and Grenadines brand on the hood and rear of his No. 6 Chevrolet. This partnership will expand over the next three races of the ARCA Menards Series schedule at Iowa Speedway, Berlin Raceway and Elko Speedway, respectively.

The alignment with National Caribbean American Heritage Month has been celebrated officially, annually every June since 2006 when the first Presidential Proclamation was issued by President George Bush. This year marks the 16th year of observance of Caribbean Heritage Month. The partnership with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority is a solid platform to continue the celebration and pay homage to Rajah’s paternal homeland.

CEO of the Tourism Authority, Glen Beache is happy to support Rajah’s progress in NASCAR and is confident that the partnership will be mutually beneficial and place St. Vincent and the Grenadines top of mind in choice of a Caribbean vacation destination by fans and the NASCAR organization as a whole.

The new sponsorship adds another level of importance to NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. More than just representing its program participants competitively, it allows each minority driver to showcase their respective heritage in the sport.

“The fact that I can not only go out and race, but represent where I’m from is really meaningful,” said Caruth. “It means a lot to be a representative of the Caribbean Island, and I can’t wait to make them proud.”

Caruth and teammate Nick Sanchez will return to action in the Calypso Lemonade 150 at Iowa Speedway this Saturday, June 11, at 8 p.m. CT / 9 p.m. ET. Live TV coverage of the race will be provided by MAVTV. The race will also be covered on a livestream on FloRacing, and at ARCARacing.com.

