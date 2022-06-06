SWAC Football Media Day to air live on ESPN3

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference will host its annual SWAC Football Media Day on Thursday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. CST at the Sheraton-Birmingham.
The event will be streamed live on ESPN3 with college football commentators Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker teaming up to host the one-day event.
All twelve SWAC head football coaches and two student-athletes from each team will be in attendance to address the media about the upcoming 2022 football season.
A complete listing of the student-athletes slated to be in attendance will be released closer to the event date. Media one-on-one interviews with coaches and student-athletes will begin at 10:00 a.m. CST.
