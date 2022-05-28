Baseball
Baseball

Baseball – HBCU all-star game rosters announced

The top HBCU baseball players will face off in Atlanta.
Posted on

The Minority Baseball Prospects organization has officially announced the rosters for the HBCU all-star game in Atlanta. The game will take place at Truist Park on June 3 with a tailgate before the first pitch at 7:30. The game will be a collaboration between the MBP organization and the Atlanta Braves Henry “Hank” Louis Aaron Fund.

TEAM MARVIN FREEMAN

Former Jackson State Tiger and MLB pitcher Marvin Freeman will be the head coach during the HBCU all-star game.

TEAM MARQUIS GRISSOM

Former Florida A&M Rattler and MLB centerfielder Marquis Grissom will be coaching the home team during the all-star game.

“Minority Baseball Prospects is excited to host the 2022 MBP HBCU ALL-STAR GAME, presented by the Henry Louis Aaron Fund,” The organization announced. “

“This week of programming will allow each player to receive an all-star experience and exposure. We are excited to bring the HBCU experience to the Braves stadium!”

The organization will host a free youth clinic on June 2 followed by a home run derby with the top hitters in the all-star game. The all-star game will be played the next day on Friday, June 3. An “HBCU experience” will kick off the event with a battle of the bands and tailgate before the first pitch at 7:30. All events will be held at Truist Park.

Baseball – HBCU all-star game rosters announced
Related Items:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Duane Ross Duane Ross
1.1K
Big South

Duane Ross headed for huge SEC payday at Tennessee
Reginald Ruffin Tuskegee Reginald Ruffin Tuskegee
802
SIAC

Nick Saban proposal led to death threats for Tuskegee’s Ruffin
794
FAMU

Markquese Bell turns heads with 98 yard pick six at Dallas Cowboy workouts
726
Jackson State

Jackson State grabs another four-star WR commit
682
North Carolina A&T

NCAA Track East Regional sees HBCU stars advance on Day I
To Top
X