Baseball – HBCU all-star game rosters announced

The Minority Baseball Prospects organization has officially announced the rosters for the HBCU all-star game in Atlanta. The game will take place at Truist Park on June 3 with a tailgate before the first pitch at 7:30. The game will be a collaboration between the MBP organization and the Atlanta Braves Henry “Hank” Louis Aaron Fund.

MBP HBCU All-American Game presented by Henry Louis AAron Fund at @TruistPark – June 3 at 7:30



Team Marquis Grissom vs Team Marvin Freeman



MBP HBCU All-American Game presented by Henry Louis AAron Fund at Truist Park – June 3 at 7:30

Team Marquis Grissom vs Team Marvin Freeman

TEAM MARVIN FREEMAN

Former Jackson State Tiger and MLB pitcher Marvin Freeman will be the head coach during the HBCU all-star game.

TEAM MARQUIS GRISSOM

Former Florida A&M Rattler and MLB centerfielder Marquis Grissom will be coaching the home team during the all-star game.

“Minority Baseball Prospects is excited to host the 2022 MBP HBCU ALL-STAR GAME, presented by the Henry Louis Aaron Fund,” The organization announced. “

“This week of programming will allow each player to receive an all-star experience and exposure. We are excited to bring the HBCU experience to the Braves stadium!”

The organization will host a free youth clinic on June 2 followed by a home run derby with the top hitters in the all-star game. The all-star game will be played the next day on Friday, June 3. An “HBCU experience” will kick off the event with a battle of the bands and tailgate before the first pitch at 7:30. All events will be held at Truist Park.

