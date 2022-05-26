By

Courtesy: SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats defeated Grambling State in the opening round 4-3 to advance to the second round of the 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament at Regions Field.



“The guys competed,” said B-CU head coach Jonathan Hernandez. “We wanted to start off the tournament on the right foot and I think our guys did that. It’s a game that can get out of hand early, but the guys were locked in from the get-go.”



Bethune-Cookman’s Boris Pena hit a left field home run to bring in his fellow Wildcats as he completed the game with three RBI and one hit.

How it Happened



T1 | Matthew Garcia singled through the left side of the field and advanced to third on a fielding error. Garcia scored from single to the left field by Christopher Patterson (1-0, B-CU).



B1 | Terry Burrell III singled to center field and later advanced to second from a SAC Bunt by fellow teammate Jarficur Parker. Trevor Hatton grounded out the second and Burrell III scored on the pass ball.



T4 | Irvin Escobar double down the left field line. Manny Souffrain was walked. Boris Pena hit a homer to left field to clear the bases (4-1, B-CU).



B6 | Burrell III singled through the left side of the field. Burrell III advanced to second on a pass ball. Hatton singled to the left field as Burrell III advanced to third base. Hatton managed to steal second. John Garcia grounded out to the shortstop and Hatton advanced to third and Burrell III scored (4-2, B-CU).



B8 | Parker was walked. Parker advanced to second from a balk. Garcia singled to the right field and Parker made a run for home plate to score (4-3, B-CU).



Up Next



Bethune-Cookman (E3) will match-up with the winner of the Alabama State (E1) vs. Texas Southern (W4) game in the next round of the 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament.

SWAC Baseball: Bethune-Cookman Defeats Grambling State 4-3