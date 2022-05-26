SWAC Baseball: Florida A&M Outlasts Prairie View in 10 innings

By

Courtesy of the SWAC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In a thrilling ten inning contest the Florida A&M Rattlers outlasted the Prairie View A&M Panthers by a score of 5-4 to advance to the next round of the 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament at Regions Field.



Florida A&M’s Ty Hanchey scored the game winner with the assistance of a single through the right side of the field by fellow teammate Robert Robinson.



Hanchey finished the game with four hits, two runs and two RBI.



“That was a heck of a ballgame,” said head coach Jamey Shouppe. “We’re just happy to get the win. Anything can happen in tournament play. A little momentum will most certainly help. I’m happy to get that [momentum] and hopefully we can roll with it.”

How it Happened



B1 | Jared Weber singled up the middle. Weber advanced to third from a ground out from Grant Rowell. Weber advanced to third from a double to left center by Ty Hanchey (1-0, FAMU).



T4 | Benjamin Ybarra doubled down the right field line. Brayden Johnson singled to second base as Ybarra advanced to second. Johnson advanced to second as Sebastian Coria grounded out to the FAMU’s short stop, Robinson. Ybarra scored and Johnson advanced to third as Paul Castro hit a pop up to FAMU’s first baseman (1-1, tied).



T8 | Tre Turner doubled to left center. Turner advanced to third base as Johnson singled through the right side of the field. Jayden Williams entered as a pinch runner for Johnson. Williams advanced to second as Caria singled down the right field line. Coria advanced to second and Williams scored as Castro singled down the left field line. Coria scored as Castro advanced to third from a double to the left field by Dominic Cox (4-1, PVAMU).



B8 | Rowell walked. Hanchey doubled left center and advanced to third on a throwing error by PVAMU’s short stop, Zachary Trevino. Rowell scored. Hanchey scored from a SAC Fly from LJ Bryant (4-3, PVAMU).



B9 | Adam Haidermota was walked. Jalen Niles entered as a pinch runner for Haidermota. Niles advanced to second from a wild pitch by Hunter Viets. Niles advanced to third after Evan Badger grounded out to PVAMU’s short stop Trevino. Will Brown bunted to the pitcher to make it first as Niles came in to score (4-4).



B10 | Hanchey singled to left field. Bryant singled to center field and Hanchey advanced to second. Robinson singled through the right side of the field to bring in Hanchey (5-4, FAMU).



Up Next

Florida A&M (E2) will now match up against the winner of game three featuring Southern (W1) vs. Jackson State (E4) tomorrow, May 26 in the 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament.

SWAC Baseball: Florida A&M Outlasts Prairie View in 10 innings