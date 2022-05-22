By

Baton Rouge, LA – Southern University baseball team finished the season strong sweeping the final three conference opponents to win the SWAC West Title and claim the number seed in the western division entering into next week’s 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament in Birmingham, AL.

The Jaguars knocks off the braves 9-1 in six innings due to both coaches agreeing to call the game an inning early due to severe lightning in the area.

The Jaguars picked up nine runs off six hits on the day. In the first inning, Tremaine Spears tripled to right field to send O’Neill Burgos home to pick up the Jag’s first run of the day.

Later in the inning Spears scored the Jaguars second run off a wild pitch. In the fifth inning Nathaniel Lai singled to center field to send Spears home to pick up his second run of the day. In the sixth inning Justin Wiley doubled to left center to pick up the Jags third RBI of the day sending Jalon Mack home to give the Jags their fourth run of the day.

Jaylen Armstrong and Wiley score the Jags fifth and sixth run off a double to left center by Spears. Taj Porter grounded out to the first baseman to send Burgos racing across home plate.

Hunter Tabb singled to center field to send Nathaniel Lai and Spears home for the Jaguars final runs of the day.

Khristian Paul picks up his third run of the season throwing 62 pitches with two strikeouts and only giving up three hits and one run on the day. Austin Haensel picked up his first save of the season throwing 14 pitches with one strikeout and giving up no runs on the day.

The Jaguar’s scoring came from Spears with three runs and Burgos with two runs. Armstrong, Lai, Mack, and Wiley with one run each.

Southern baseball is 24-29, 21-9 SWAC on the season and will be back in action next week in Birmingham, AL to defend their SWAC Championship in the 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament.

Southern Baseball Sweeps Alcorn to Win SWAC West