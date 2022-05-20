Jackson State lands MEAC’s second-leading rusher

By

Sy’Veon Wilkerson has decided to take his talents to Jackson State.



The sophomore running back who finished second in the MEAC in rushing with Delaware State last season has committed to JSU.



“I will be futhering my academic and athletic career at Jackson State University,” Wilkerson posted on social media Friday.

The Eldridge, Maryland native ran for 848 yards and eight touchdowns on 220 carries at Delaware State last season, averaging just under 90 yards a game. It was his first full season of college football after having played in an abbreviated spring season.



Wilkerson hit the transfer portal following the conclusion of DSU’s season last fall. He took a visit to Jackson State during the SWAC Championship game as it defeated Prairie View A&M. However, instead of joining JSU at that time, he chose to walk on at West Virginia University. He left WVU after the spring game and has decided to return to HBCU football — this time in the SWAC.



The running game was spotty at best and — at times — pretty bad last fall. Veteran running back Justice Pickett was the team’s leading rusher, but he has elected to pursue a pro career. Santee Marshall is the team’s leading returning rusher with 449 yards and three touchdowns on 106 carries. Utility player JD Martin had 227 yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries last fall.



JSU has to hope that adding Sy’Veon Wilkerson to its backfield, along with a revamped offensive line will yield better results for the offense.

