Prairie View prepares for No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners

The Prairie View softball team will head to Norman, Oklahoma to face the defending national champions in the first round of the 2022 Women’s College World Series. Last week, the Lady Panthers defeated Alabama State University to take the SWAC Championship title and advance to the NCAA Women’s College World Series Playoffs. This is the program’s second NCAA Tournament berth of all-time.

PV NATION WE DID IT!! 2022 SWAC CHAMPS!! 💜💛 pic.twitter.com/8HQM0HewHt — PVAMU Softball (@pvamusoftball) May 14, 2022

The Prairie View A&M softball team went on a Cinderella story run after starting the season 0-19 and being outscored 166-55 by opponents. The team finished the regular season 20-27 overall.

“It’s unbelievable,” said PVAMU head coach Vernon Bland. “This team started the season 0-19 and came back to win the 2022 SWAC Softball Championship. I give all the credit to my coaches and the team for never giving up and believing in the process. This is just an accumulation of all our hard work finally coming together.”

Prairie View’s sophomore catcher and infielder Biviana Figueroa took home the MVP of the 2022 SWAC Softball All-Tournament Team. This past weekend, Figueroa had two hits on 10 at-bats during the three-game championship series against the Lady Hornets.

“We look to shock someone at regionals,” said Bland. “Next year, this team will return with the exception of two student-athletes as we look to defend our title.”

Prairie View has earned the No. 4 seed in the Norman Regional and will be heading into the College World Series with a ton of momentum after winning 20 out of their last 28 games. The Lady Panthers will face the top-seeded University of Oklahoma Sooners on Friday, May 20 in Norman, Oklahoma at Marita Hynes Field.

