SHIPPENSBURG, PA – The Claflin Softball Lady Panthers (21-14) gave a great effort, but the team came up short in a 3-0 loss to the Seton Hill Griffins (37-10), Thursday afternoon. The Lady Panthers gave a strong defensive effort, but the team could not get their offense going in the shutout loss.



The Lady Panthers found hits hard to come by in the tough loss. As a team, the Lady Panthers totaled just three hits in the game. Freshman outfielder Kennedy Baskerville , senior catcher Marion Goins , and junior first base Alexandria Beavers each recorded singles in the game.



Defense was the order of the day in the game as all three runs were scored on two plays. The Lady Panthers allowed a first inning run on an RBI single before allowing two more runs in the fourth inning on a two-RBI single.

Claflin softball senior Shaniya Thomas (8-7) took the pitching loss. She started the game and threw four innings for the Lady Panthers. She finished the game with three runs scored (three earned) on five hits with a strikeout. Fellow senior Bre’Zhay Thomas came in for two innings and she finished the game with no runs allowed on no hits with two strikeouts.



With the loss, the Lady Panthers fall to 21-14 overall. The team will head into an elimination game when they take on the Bloomsburg Huskies, tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 p.m. For more information on Lady Panthers softball, contact the Claflin University Office of Athletics Media Relations at (803) 535-5548 or log on to www.athletics.claflin.edu.

