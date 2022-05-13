Claflin

Claflin Softball headed for elimination game after 3-0 loss

Claflin Softball came up short in a 3-0 loss to the Seton Hill Griffins and head into an elimination game against the Bloomsburg Huskies.
Posted on

Courtesy of Claflin Athletics

SHIPPENSBURG, PA – The Claflin Softball Lady Panthers (21-14) gave a great effort, but the team came up short in a 3-0 loss to the Seton Hill Griffins (37-10), Thursday afternoon. The Lady Panthers gave a strong defensive effort, but the team could not get their offense going in the shutout loss.
 
The Lady Panthers found hits hard to come by in the tough loss. As a team, the Lady Panthers totaled just three hits in the game. Freshman outfielder Kennedy Baskerville, senior catcher Marion Goins, and junior first base Alexandria Beavers each recorded singles in the game.
 
Defense was the order of the day in the game as all three runs were scored on two plays. The Lady Panthers allowed a first inning run on an RBI single before allowing two more runs in the fourth inning on a two-RBI single.

Claflin Softball

Claflin softball senior Shaniya Thomas (8-7) took the pitching loss. She started the game and threw four innings for the Lady Panthers. She finished the game with three runs scored (three earned) on five hits with a strikeout. Fellow senior Bre’Zhay Thomas came in for two innings and she finished the game with no runs allowed on no hits with two strikeouts.
 
With the loss, the Lady Panthers fall to 21-14 overall. The team will head into an elimination game when they take on the Bloomsburg Huskies, tomorrow afternoon at 2:30 p.m. For more information on Lady Panthers softball, contact the Claflin University Office of Athletics Media Relations at (803) 535-5548 or log on to www.athletics.claflin.edu.

Claflin Softball headed for elimination game after 3-0 loss
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

NSU VSU NSU VSU
955
CIAA

Can a CIAA school afford the jump to the MEAC/DI?
SWAC Softball SWAC Softball
798
Softball

All-SWAC Softball team announced
Ashley Taylor Alabama A&M Ashley Taylor Alabama A&M
764
Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M reels in three-star QB from West Coast
Tarik Cohen Tarik Cohen
525
MEAC

Tarik Cohen, Darius Leonard open up about off-the-field struggles
Alabama A&M Alabama A&M
522
Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M adds former Michigan State running back
To Top
X