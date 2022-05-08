By

Courtesy: FAMU Athletics

Tallahassee, FL | Florida A&M baseball (25-23, 18-6 SWAC) got eighth inning RBIs from Robert Robinson and Jalen Niles to help them complete the sweep over Alabama State, defeating the Hornets 7-6 Sunday afternoon at Moore-Kittles.

The Hornets got on the board first on a ground out to take a 1-0 lead. The Rattlers tied it 1-1 on a wild pitch that allowed LJ Bryant to cross home plate. The Rattlers took the lead on an LJ Bryant SAC fly to make it a 2-1 game at the bottom of the third. The Rattlers added two more on a two-run RBI single by Ethan Jenkins to make it a 4-1 game. The Rattlers made it a 5-1 game by crossing home plate again on a wild pitch at the bottom of the fifth. The Hornets mounted a comeback at the top of the sixth, scoring four runs to tie the game 5-5. The Rattlers regained the lead at the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by Robert Robinson and an RBI single by Jalen Niles to put the Rattlers up 7-5.

FAMU returns to action Friday (5/13) when they travel to Jackson, Mississippi, to take on the Tigers in a weekend series.

FAMU completes sweep of Alabama State