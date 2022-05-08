Prairie View A&M
Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M men take SWAC Track Title

Panthers sweep the Indoor and Outdoor Title for 2022
Courtesy: SWAC.org

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas- The Prairie View A&M Panthers claimed the 2022 SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship title in impressive fashion on Saturday.

The Panthers finished the meet with 143  total points while Texas Southern (126) and Bethune-Cookman (120) finished in second and third place respectively.

The title gives PVAMU a sweep of league titles for track and field for the 2022 season as the Panthers also claimed the Indoor Track and Field title in February. It also marks the Panthers third title in the past four years that the event has been held. 

Individually, Bethune-Cookman’s Carlin Berryhill was named the Most Outstanding Men’s Track Performer while Prairie View’s Nathan Crawford-Wallis was named the Most Outstanding Men’s Field Performer.

PVAMU’s Chris Clay was named Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to consecutive SWAC Men’s Outdoor Championship titles.

Coach of the Year
Chris Clay, Prairie View A&M

Most Outstanding Men’s Track Performer
Carlin Berryhill, Bethune-Cookman

Most Outstanding Men’s Field Performer
Nathan Crawford-Wallis, Prairie View A&M

Men’s EventAll-Conference 
110 Hurdles DDavid Richards, Bethune-Cookman
Frankly Stanislaus, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
100 Meter Dash DNicholas Moseley, Alabama State
Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
400 Meter Dash DFranklyn Stanislaus, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
1500 Meter Run DIsiah Johnson, Bethune-Cookman
Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
High Jump DMarc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman
Franklyn Stanislaus, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Discus Throw DChe Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Marc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman
Shot Put DChe Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Franklyn Stanislaus, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Pole Vault DMarc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman
Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Long Jump DMarc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman
David Richard, Bethune-Cookman
Javelin DMarc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman
Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
DecathlonChe Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Michael Hopkins, Bethune-Cookman
10, 000 MetersJemal Wote, PVAMU
Worthington Moore, PVAMU
3000 SteeplechaseCarlin Berryhill, Bethune-Cookman
Luis Delreal, Texas Southern
5000 Meter RunJemal Wote, PVAMU
Worthington Moore, PVAMU
4×100 Meter RelayBethune-Cookman
Jackson State
1500 Meter RunJallah Galimah, Jackson State
Carlin Berryhill, Bethune-Cookman
110 Meter HurdlesChristian McNair-Jones, Jackson State
Jordan Thompson, Southern
400 Meter HurdlesJaylyn Scott, Florida A&M
Jordan Thompson, Southern
400 Meter DashDamon Cobbs, PVAMU
Timothy Demeritt, PVAMU
200 Meter DashKristopher Brown, Bethune-Cookman
Matthew Clarke, Alabama State
100 Meter DashKristopher Brown, Bethune-Cookman
Alexavier Monfries, Grambling State
800 Meter RunNicholas Scott, Southern
Brandon Washington, Texas Southern
4×400 Meter RelaySouthern
Texas Southern
Shot PutHezekiah Freeman, Texas Southern
Davieon Cener, Jackson State
JavelinBrandon McLaren, Alabama A&M
Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern
Discus ThrowDanniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Deandre Fyffe, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Hammer ThrowDanniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Davieon Center, Jackson State
Pole VaultMichael Hopkins, Bethune-Cookman
Ladorian Havard, PVAMU
Long JumpBrandon McLaren, Alabama A&M
Nathan Crawford-Wallis, PVAMU
Triple JumpNathan Crawford-Wallis, PVAMU
Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern
High JumpCaleb Snowden, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Guy Bond, Bethune-Cookman
