Prairie View A&M men take SWAC Track Title

Courtesy: SWAC.org
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas- The Prairie View A&M Panthers claimed the 2022 SWAC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship title in impressive fashion on Saturday.
The Panthers finished the meet with 143 total points while Texas Southern (126) and Bethune-Cookman (120) finished in second and third place respectively.
The title gives PVAMU a sweep of league titles for track and field for the 2022 season as the Panthers also claimed the Indoor Track and Field title in February. It also marks the Panthers third title in the past four years that the event has been held.
Individually, Bethune-Cookman’s Carlin Berryhill was named the Most Outstanding Men’s Track Performer while Prairie View’s Nathan Crawford-Wallis was named the Most Outstanding Men’s Field Performer.
PVAMU’s Chris Clay was named Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to consecutive SWAC Men’s Outdoor Championship titles.
Coach of the Year
Chris Clay, Prairie View A&M
Most Outstanding Men’s Track Performer
Carlin Berryhill, Bethune-Cookman
Most Outstanding Men’s Field Performer
Nathan Crawford-Wallis, Prairie View A&M
|Men’s Event
|All-Conference
|110 Hurdles D
|David Richards, Bethune-Cookman
Frankly Stanislaus, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|100 Meter Dash D
|Nicholas Moseley, Alabama State
Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|400 Meter Dash D
|Franklyn Stanislaus, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|1500 Meter Run D
|Isiah Johnson, Bethune-Cookman
Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|High Jump D
|Marc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman
Franklyn Stanislaus, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Discus Throw D
|Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Marc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman
|Shot Put D
|Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Franklyn Stanislaus, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Pole Vault D
|Marc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman
Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Long Jump D
|Marc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman
David Richard, Bethune-Cookman
|Javelin D
|Marc McCoy, Bethune-Cookman
Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Decathlon
|Che Rochford, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Michael Hopkins, Bethune-Cookman
|10, 000 Meters
|Jemal Wote, PVAMU
Worthington Moore, PVAMU
|3000 Steeplechase
|Carlin Berryhill, Bethune-Cookman
Luis Delreal, Texas Southern
|5000 Meter Run
|Jemal Wote, PVAMU
Worthington Moore, PVAMU
|4×100 Meter Relay
|Bethune-Cookman
Jackson State
|1500 Meter Run
|Jallah Galimah, Jackson State
Carlin Berryhill, Bethune-Cookman
|110 Meter Hurdles
|Christian McNair-Jones, Jackson State
Jordan Thompson, Southern
|400 Meter Hurdles
|Jaylyn Scott, Florida A&M
Jordan Thompson, Southern
|400 Meter Dash
|Damon Cobbs, PVAMU
Timothy Demeritt, PVAMU
|200 Meter Dash
|Kristopher Brown, Bethune-Cookman
Matthew Clarke, Alabama State
|100 Meter Dash
|Kristopher Brown, Bethune-Cookman
Alexavier Monfries, Grambling State
|800 Meter Run
|Nicholas Scott, Southern
Brandon Washington, Texas Southern
|4×400 Meter Relay
|Southern
Texas Southern
|Shot Put
|Hezekiah Freeman, Texas Southern
Davieon Cener, Jackson State
|Javelin
|Brandon McLaren, Alabama A&M
Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern
|Discus Throw
|Danniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Deandre Fyffe, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|Hammer Throw
|Danniel Bailey, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Davieon Center, Jackson State
|Pole Vault
|Michael Hopkins, Bethune-Cookman
Ladorian Havard, PVAMU
|Long Jump
|Brandon McLaren, Alabama A&M
Nathan Crawford-Wallis, PVAMU
|Triple Jump
|Nathan Crawford-Wallis, PVAMU
Chadrick Williams, Texas Southern
|High Jump
|Caleb Snowden, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Guy Bond, Bethune-Cookman