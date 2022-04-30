By

The Chicago Bears hope to have found a diamond in the rough in Ja’Tyre Carter. The Southern University offensive lineman was selected in the seventh round by the Bears. Taken with the 226th pick in the draft, he’s the fourth HBCU product to be taken behind Fayetteville State’s Joshua Williams, South Carolina State’s Decobie Durant and Jackson State’s James Houston.

The Southern University offensive lineman had a breakout performance at his school’s Pro Day earlier this month. A total of 16 NFL scouts descended on Baton Rouge to watch Carter and ten other prospects ahead of LSU’s Pro Day.



Jim Nagy, Executive Director Reese’s Senior Bowl, raved about Carter’s performance. He called it one of the most impressive big man workouts this draft cycle for the prospect, who is thought to have the ability to play either guard or tackle at the next level.



Carter’s vertical leap of 34.5 inches was labeled “an all-timer” by someone his size of 312 pounds.



“Carter is getting drafted,” Nagy declared via Twitter.



A broad jump of 9.3 feet was also impressive, as was Carter’s 4.92 shuttle run.

It has been quite a draft process for Carter. He was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl as well as the Senior Bowl. He also got a chance to show off at the official NFL Combine in Indianapolis. He improved on his 40-yard dash numbers from Indy where his 5.13 was his best time. This time he ran at 5.01 and 5.03 at Mumford Stadium.



Ja’Tyre Carter will now head north to play for the Chicago Bears.

