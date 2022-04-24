By

Deion Sanders has brought in solid commitment after solid commitment to Jackson State since his arrival, and it just picked up another one.



Robert Lockhart III of Fairburn, GA has committed to Jackson State. He picked JSU over Colorado State and Maryland who were also in his top three.

“I’m heading to the Jackson State University with Coach Prime and I’m heading (there) because it has everything I want in a school,” Lockhart said. “I’m going against the No. 1 player in the world, Travis Hunter, and going against the best only makes you better.”



The 5’7 rising senior has been rated as high as four stars by 247Sports. He was ranked as the no. 37th receiver in the 2023 class despite missing his entire junior year sidelined with an injury in his team’s spring game. Prior to his injury, he ran several sub-11.00 100’s as a sophomore, including a 10.75 and also ran a 21.56 200m. Lockhart was the anchor leg for Langston Hughes’ 4×100 relay team.



He’ll look to join a JSU program that already has a four-star wide receiver in Kevin Coleman along with Travis Hunter, the top prospect in the Class of 2022. Hunter is rated as a defensive back but showed he’ll likely play both ways for JSU in its spring game on Sunday.



Lockhart says he’s looking forward to lining up with that level of talent.

“It’s going to be trouble trying to guard me, Kevin Coleman and Travis Hunter… that’s a defensive nightmare, especially in the special teams, too, with two speedsters – Kevin and me.”



For sure, Deion Sanders and Jackson State will be waiting with open arms.

Deion Sanders lands 2023 four-star over Power Five programs for JSU