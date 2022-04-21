Lululemon inks golf deal with J.R. Smith

By

J.R. Smith has always put his own special twist on everything he does. The accomplished NBA Champion turned collegiate golfer is now the first ever male golf athlete to sign a name, image and likeness deal with Lululemon, a popular activewear brand.

Smith is now in his second semester as a full-time student and walk-on member of the North Carolina A&T golf team. He signed with Excel Sports Management in January for the purpose of handling his NIL representation.

OFFICIAL: North Carolina A&T freshman golfer JR Smith has landed a brand ambassador NIL deal with @lululemon.@TheRealJRSmith is featured across lululemon’s latest Golf campaign imagery highlighting their Evolution Polo. pic.twitter.com/AdunlVGDvn — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) April 18, 2022

Lululemon is a popular apparel brand that traditionally caters to women but does has offerings for men. The company also has big plans to drive sales among its male consumers. Lululemon announced plans this week to double its annual revenue by 2026 to $12.5 billion. Its financial forecast expects men’s business to double.

Smith won’t have his Lululemon on today at day one of the Big South Golf Championship as he winds down his freshman year. Smith won’t be allowed to wear the clothing during collegiate golfing events but he’s being featured across the brand’s advertising. The NCAT golf team tees off today as the No. 10 seed.

