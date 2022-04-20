Texas Southern pulls off sweep at SWAC Golf Championship

Courtesy: SWAC Athletics
FLOWOOD, Miss.- The Texas Southern Tigers and Lady Tigers swept the 2022 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships held at The Refuge Golf Course.
On the women’s side Texas Southern was led by Dili Sitanonth who finished in first place at the event. She would subsequently be named the Freshman of the Year and the Individual Low Medalist for the event along with being named to the All-SWAC First Team. Individually on the women’s side Texas Southern’s Kennedi Lee finished as the runner-up.
Alabama State, Prairie View A&M, and Bethune-Cookman concluded the event ranked 2-4 respectively.
On the men’s side Texas Southern was led by William O’Connor who was subsequently named Freshman of the Year along with being named to the All-SWAC First Team.
Prairie View A&M’s Zane Brooks was named the Men’s Low Medalist along with being named to the All-SWAC First Team after concluding the event as the only participant to finish under par through 54 holes. Individually on the men’s side Alabama State’s Gonzalo Moreno finished as the runner-up.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Florida A&M, Prairie View A&M, Alabama State, and Alabama A&M concluded the event ranked 2-6 respectively.
Alabama State’s Quincy Heard was tabbed Women’s Coach of the Year while Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s Roger Totten took home Men’s Coach of the Year honors.
Women’s Golf All-SWAC First Team
Dili Sitanonth- Texas Southern
Kennedi Lee- Texas Southern
Kathryn Richardson- Alabama State
Rev Alcantara- Texas Southern
Ashlie Hobbs- Texas Southern
Women’s Golf All-SWAC Second Team
Taylor-Harvey- Prairie View A&M
Teresa Diaz Dorta- Alabama State
Emma Hastie- Bethune-Cookman
Tia Kimbrough- Alabama State
Iman Adams- Alabama State
Women’s Golf Coach of the Year
Quincy Heard- Alabama State
Men’s Golf All-SWAC First Team
Zane Brooks- Prairie View A&M
Gonzalo Moreno- Alabama State
William O’Connor- Texas Southern
Patrick Jean-Pierre- Florida A&M
Jaime Moliner- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Men’s Golf All-SWAC Second Team
Joshua McCray- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Patrick Mwendapole- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Ayush Bodhale- Florida A&M
Kim Byeongkwan- Alabama A&M
Rondarius Walters- Prairie View A&M
Landon Johnstone- Texas Southern
Men’s Golf Coach of the Year
Roger Totten- Arkansas-Pine Bluff