Appearance in NCAAs leads to WrestleMania for Texas Southern

I was a huge wrestling fan as a child and I go through stages of falling back down that rabbit hole periodically as an adult. Although I missed it live this weekend, it was a pretty awesome sight to behold when the Ocean of Soul from Texas Southern had its moment in the sun at WrestleMania.

Texas Southern brought the HBCU energy to the international extravaganza performing the theme song for WWE wrestler Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38.

“This was a great opportunity for the Ocean of Soul, but more importantly it was a great opportunity for TSU,” director of bands Brian Simmons said. “Tens of thousands of people were in attendance, but millions more wrestling fans watched around the world. This performance was one more step in making TSU’s name known around the globe.”

Bianca Belair walks toward the ring with an introduction from The Ocean of Soul.

NCAA Appearance leads to big opportunity

It turns out that World Wrestling Entertainment contacted Simmons while the band performed in the NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth. The Tigers played No. 1 seed Kansas in the opening round after defeating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the First Four. Pretty good thing that the Tigers won that first game it seems.

The marching band performed “Watch me Shine,” as Belair entered the arena on Saturday which was the first of a two-night event at AT&T Stadium. The arrangement was composed by assistant director Trenton Hunter.

Texas Southern issued the following on Monday as the buzz from WrestleMania continued to flow on social media.

“At Texas Southern University, we are always excited when our talented students get the opportunity to

showcase their skills on a national platform. To represent our university on the biggest stage in

professional wrestling was an honor for the Ocean of Soul, the TSU music department, and the entire

university. The Ocean of Soul is an integral part of our university’s culture, as is the case on every HBCU

campus. We are proud that our students got to put Texas Southern University, and that aspect of HBCU

culture on full display for wrestling fans around the world to see, hear, feel, and experience.”

Belair went on to win her match and the Raw Women’s Championship in her match against Becky Lynch on Saturday.

