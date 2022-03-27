By

Courtesy: Grambling Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. | Trevor Hatton served as the offensive catalyst for Grambling State on Saturday afternoon, driving in five runs as the Tigers cruised to an 11-5 victory over rival Southern University, at Lee-Hines Stadium.

Hatton went 2-for 5 with a three-run home run and a two-RBI triple in back-to-back at-bats. John Garcia , who’s currently second on team in batting average (.371), also had a big day, going 2-for-3 with two-run homer in the seventh inning.

GSU starting pitcher Jacorey Boudreaux (2-2) notched his second consecutive win, working 6.0 innings, allowing three runs on four hits, with six walks and one strikeout.

HOW IT HAPPENED

In the top of the second inning, Julian Murphy hit a two-out standup triple to left centerfield. David Valoy Jr. hit a ground ball to second base that looked to be a routine out, however, the SU first baseman couldn’t handle the throw, allowing Murphy to score and put Grambling State (8-15 overall, 3-2 SWAC) up 1-0.

With GSU lead 4-2 in the top of the fifth, Hatton drove in two more runs a stand up triple to left centerfield. Murphy scored Hatton from third on a grounder to first base, extending the Tigers’ lead to 7-2.

The Jaguars plated a run in the bottom of the sixth to trim the lead to 7-3.

John Garcia showcased his power in the top of the seventh, smashing a two-run homer to left centerfield, stretching GSU’s lead to 9-3.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Both teams registered seven hits

Southern committed three errors

Grambling State made two errors

GSU stole three bases

This was the sixth multi-home run game of the season for the Tigers. GSU leads the SWAC in homers (21)

Roy Peguero made a relief appearance for GSU, working 3.0 innings, allow two runs on three hits to go along with three Ks and one walk

UP NEXT

Grambling State wraps up its series with Southern on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Grambling takes game two against Southern