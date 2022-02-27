Florida A&M baseball sweeps Grambling State in HBCU Classic

By

Lawerenceville, Ga. | Florida A&M baseball sweeps the three-game series over Grambling State in the Ralph Garr-Bill Lucas HBCU Baseball Classic. The Rattlers won the first game on Friday (2/25) and came out victorious in both games in a doubleheader Saturday (2/26).

Game One

The Rattlers came back down 5-3 with four runs in the sixth inning to win the game 7-5. Grant Rowell singled to center field with bases loaded, allowing Ty Hanchey to advance to third. LJ Bryant and Joseph Pierini crossed home plate to give the Rattlers the lead. The Rattlers got their bats going at the right time. The Tigers held a 2-0 lead at the top of the second inning, but at the bottom of the third inning, the Rattler got on the board on a Rowell RBI single with bases loaded. Adam Haidermota reached on a fielder’s choice; Bryant scored to tie the game at 3-3. At the bottom of the sixth inning, Pierini hit a triple to left-center to bring Will Brown and Ethan Jenkins across home plate to tie the game at 5-5.

⚾️@FAMU_Baseball 7@GSU_TIGERS 3



FAMU is now 4-0 against GSU in the Ralph-Garr Classic.



The two teams will close out the tournament with a double header on Saturday.

Game Two

The Rattlers held a 1-0 lead at the top of the fourth when Pierini scored on a wild pitch. The Tigers tied the game 1-1 on an unearned run. The Rattlers regained the lead, scoring two runs at the top of the fifth inning to go up 3-1. The Rattlers scored on a walk with bases loaded at the top of the seventh inning to make it 4-1. Evan Badger sealed the deal with an RBI single to bring Jenkins and Rowell home for the final score 6-2.

The Rattlers (5-3) travel to Gainesville to take on the University of Florida at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

