NFL Draft – HBCU players on Las Vegas Raiders radar

The NFL Draft is almost a month away and the Las Vegas Raiders could have interest in several HBCU players.

The Raiders traded away their 2022 first and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers to acquire star receiver Davante Adams this offseason. Now the Raiders are prepared to find some draft diamonds in the later rounds. Las Vegas team reporter Levi Brown listed four HBCU players that could join Raider Nation in April.

COBIE DURANT

Decobie Durant is a defensive back out of South Carolina State University that wowed the scouts with his speed during the NFL Scouting Combine. The cornerback recorded an unofficial time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash. This time ranked top five amongst all cornerbacks at the combine. Durant was named the 2021 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year after tallying 38 tackles, 15 pass deflections, and three interceptions in his final year with SCSU. The Raiders will definitely be looking to shore up their defense in the upcoming NFL Draft.

MARKQUESE BELL

Markqese Bell is a defensive back out of Florida A&M University. Bell also had a great showing in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine. He recorded an unofficial time of 4.45 seconds. Last season Bell led the team with 79 tackles which were good for 4th most in SWAC. He also posted 6.5 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, two sacks, one interception, and one pass breakup. His four forced fumbles were ranked eighth in the nation.

JA’TYRE CARTER

Ja’Tyre Carter is an offensive lineman out of Southern University. Carter received a 93.2 pro football focus pass blocking grade in 2021. This ranked for top in the FCS. Carter received an overall NFL prospect grade of 5.83 during the NFL Scouting Combine. The scale ranges from 8.0 to 5.6. An overall score of 8.0 describes a prospect as being “perfect”. Carter’s score describes him as an “average backup or special teamer” on the NFL level. The Raiders will surely be on the search for talent to help protect their franchise quarterback Derek Carr.

AQEEL GLASS

Joined NFL Live today to talk about three standout prospects from the @HBCULegacyBowl. It all starts with Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass.



There hasn’t been an HBCU QB drafted since Tarvaris Jackson in 2006. He has a chance to challenge that. pic.twitter.com/TIGMhMxfup — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 21, 2022

Aqueel Glass is a quarterback out of Alabama A&M University. Glass won the 2021 SWAC Offensive Player of the Year award after another amazing season with the Bulldogs. He threw for 3,568 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and 356.8 yards per game along with a 160.8 passing efficiency over ten games this past season. Glass also showed off his arm strength during the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. He will be the first HBCU quarterback drafted since 2006 if he hears his name called in April.

