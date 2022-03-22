HBCU Gameday

Delaware State

Delaware State to host equestrian championship

Delaware State will host the 2022 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Equestrian Dual Discipline Championship this week.
Dover, Del. (Mar. 22, 2022) – The Delaware State Fairgrounds in Harrington will be the site of the 2022 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Equestrian Dual Discipline Championship this week.

The six-team tournament, hosted by Delaware State University, begins with first-round competition on Thursday (Mar. 24) at the Quillen Arena on the fairgrounds.
Delaware State is the number three seed in the tournament. The Hornets will face No. 6 Minnesota Crookston in the opening round. The winner will take on No. 1 seed SMU, which earned a first-round bye. 

Thursday’s other opening round match will feature No. 4 seed UC Davis against No. 5 South Dakota State, with the winner battling No. 2 Tennessee Martin.

The semifinal competition is set for Friday (Mar. 25) and the championship match will be held on Saturday.  

Competition is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. each day.

