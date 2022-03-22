Alabama A&M parts ways with men’s hoops coach

By

Two weeks after what looked like a break-through win, Alabama A&M has decided to take its men’s basketball program in a different direction.



Dylan Howard has coached his last basketball game as AAMU’s head coach. Director of Athletics Bryan Hicks released a statement regarding that change.

“After conferring with head men’s basketball coach Dylan Howard and consulting with the Alabama A&M University administration, we were not able to come to terms on a contractual agreement. Therefore, we are moving forward immediately with a search and selection process for a new head men’s basketball coach.”



Howard was hired prior to the 2018 season. He coached four seasons, going 31-76 overall, and 23-44 in SWAC play. The 2022 season was the best under his tutelage as AAMU went 12-18 overall and finished with a 10-8 record in SWAC play. The 12 wins were the most for AAMU since the 2013-2014 season.

“I have had a great working relationship with Coach Howard,” Hicks continued. “We thank him for his contributions to our athletic program and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

AAMU hasn’t finished better than .500 since going 18-14 during the 2004-2005 season.

