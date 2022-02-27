Jackson State women barely survive Texas Southern in a thriller

By

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics

HOUSTON – Ameshya Williams-Holliday scored 12 of her game-high 29 points in the pivotal fourth-quarter as Jackson State University women’s basketball won at Texas Southern 87-86 Saturday night in the TSU Health and PE Arena.

In passing their toughest test of league play, the Lady Tigers improved to 17-6 overall, 15-0 in SWAC play.

Tied at 86-86, Keshuna Luckett made the first of two free throws with 49 seconds remaining that proved to be the final margin. Neither team scored again, as a final shot by TSU was off the mark as time expired.

JSU led by as many as 11 points in the fourth quarter, with a Williams-Holliday basket giving the Lady Tigers a 78-67 lead with 6:44 to play, but could not close out TSU until the final play.

“I learned that we have depth,” said Jackson State head coach Tomeika Reed. “I learned that we have players that are going to show up, and not be afraid. I was really proud to see that. We had some adversities against us, but I saw my team fight through it. They didn’t back down and they didn’t give up.”

Williams-Holliday, the leading candidate for SWAC Player of the Year, came up big down the stretch in recording her 10th 20-point scoring game of the season and 17th double-double of the season.

“We went inside to her,” Reed said. “We saw them doubling and triple-teaming her, so we pulled their help (defense) away, and went inside. We know Ameshya’s a money player. We just have to put the ball in her hand in the right spot and that’s what we did. She did a great job for us, and she was great on the boards as well.”

Led by Williams-Holliday and LaMircle Sims (six points, 11 rebounds), JSU dominated on the glass by a 51-33 margin, with 18 offensive rebounds leading to 24 second-chance points. Ti’lan Boler added 15 points, and Jariyah Covington added 13 points and four assists.

Jackson State will play its final road game of the regular season at Prairie View A&M Monday at 5 p.m.

Jackson State women barely survive Texas Southern in a thriller