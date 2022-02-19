By

The inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl is in the books, and it was Team Gaither coming up with a win over Team Robinson on Saturday in New Orleans.



Team Gaither, consisting primarily of players from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), defeated Team Robinson, composed of players from the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) and Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) 22-6. The game was played at Yulman Stadium, home of Tulane. Attendance for the game was listed as 5,000.



Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Player of The Game at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. Hickbottom was 9 of 15 for 72 yards and rushed five times for 25 yards and a 3-yard score.

Defensive MVP with a game-high nine tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss was Florida A&M’s Antwan Collier.

Chowan’s Bryce Witt was a standout 15 of 21 for 131 yards and a touchdown, three carries for 32 yards for Team Gaither.

Team Gaither wins HBCU Legacy Bowl