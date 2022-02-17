By

Joshua Williams is preparing to represent Fayetteville State University at the NFL Scouting Combine during the first week of March. The defensive back is one of four HBCU players invited to the event.

Joshua Williams is fresh off a Reese’s Senior Bowl performance where he impressed many scouts with his speed and agility at is size. The Senior Bowl is an all-star showcase where select draft eligible talent performs in front of NFL scouts after the conclusion of the NCAA season. Williams was one of only two HBCU players invited to the event this year.

The FSU alum competed on the Reese’s Bowl National Team. He ran one of the top times on his team with the fastest mark being 21.75 miles per hour. Standing 6-foot-3, Williams has the perfect length to be an outside cornerback in the NFL.

I was just trying to show that I can keep up with that level of competition,” Williams told HBCU Gameday.

“Just trying to show off pressman and you know my speed because I guess that was a question too”

Joshua Williams has a few weeks to prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine and is locked in on doing his best to prepare for it. He is focused on improving his 40-yard dash time the most.

“I am just cleaning up my technique, you know, making sure everything is in tip-top shape for when I am at the combine,” He explained.

“I’m making sure I go out there and put on a great display, but just trying to make sure everything’s a whole is good.”

Williams dominated the CIAA during his three seasons with the Fayetteville State University Broncos. The defensive back tallied 79 total tackles, 22 pass deflections, and five interceptions over 28 games. The North Carolina native was named to All CIAA First Team in 2021.

“I believe in my skill set, I believe in my game and I’m going to just keep doing what I do, work hard, play through every rep and lock it down,” Williams said.

Joshua Williams is ready to show out at the NFL Combine