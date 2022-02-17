CIAA to hold virtual and in-person events in Baltimore

Charlotte, NC (February 15, 2022) –The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, tips off its tournament week beginning February 22, 2022 with a week-long celebration featuring community events that offer something fun and exciting for every fan. Leading into the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament, the week will feature a combination of in-person and virtual events including annual staple events such as Fan Fest, High School Education Day, CIAA Career Expo, Super Saturday, The 6th Annual Samaritan’s Feet “Shoes of Hope” initiative, The John B. McClendon Jr. CIAA Hall of Fame Breakfast, and other exciting events.

The CIAA is partnering with Visit Baltimore to offer meaningful off-the-court educational programming for the community and student-athletes focusing on topics including wellness, mental health, and women in sports. Over 1,500 students across the country are expected to attend the virtual CIAA High School Education Day, one of the conference’s staple events of tournament week. Additionally, there will be a series of town halls and symposiums offered including 2022 Tech Summit House, Money Moves Financial Summit, Diversity & Inclusion Townhall Forum, CIAA Men’s & Women’s Student-Athlete Symposium, Wellness & Mental Health Panel Discussion, and more. Another plus will be a Youth Sports Clinic hosted by Visit Baltimore that features former NBA and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famers Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and Bobby Dandridge – both CIAA graduates.

Fans will also enjoy the annual entertainment events happening during Tournament week such as the CIAA Old School Jam & Skate Party, CIAA Step Shows, CIAA Comedy Show and others. Artists confirmed to perform include The Magnificent DJ Jazzy Jeff, The Legendary DJ Kool, Big Daddy Kane, YoYo, Monie Luv, Rakim and Michel’le.

Safety Protocols

To ensure that all appropriate COVID-19 health and safety protocols are being addressed, the following safety plan and guidelines* will be in effect throughout Tournament week: