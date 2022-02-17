Hampton Hot Shooting Topples NC A&T

By

Courtesy of Hampton University Athletics

HAMPTON, VA – North Carolina A&T could not overcome Hampton’s hot shooting as the Pirates dominate offensively inside the Hampton Convocation Center, winning 93-82 over Big South rival North Carolina A&T .

A&T (11-16, 6-7 Big South) dropped its fourth straight road game. The Pirates improved to 8-16 overall and 4-9 in league action.

Hampton’s Marquis Godwin scores a career-high and leads the Pirates with 27 points, while also shooting 7-10 from three-point range. Russell Dean follows up with 24 points (3-4 3PT) and dished out seven assists. Najee Garvin totaled 19 points and grabbed five rebounds.



North Carolina A&T jumped ahead early, taking a seven-point lead early in the first half, 22-15. Although they enjoyed their largest lead of the game, the sharpshooting from Godwin and Dean fueled the Pirates to storm back and eventually take a 43-37 lead at the half. The Pirates a scorching 59.3 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three-point land in the first half.

Hampton continued to stay red-hot, shooting their way to a 21-point lead, their largest of the game, with 9:38 to go. North Carolina A&T would trim down the deficit, but their comeback attempt was too little too late as Hampton rolled to victory. The Pirates would finish the game shooting 61.7 percent from the field and 68.8 percent from three.

North Carolina A&T Freshman guard Kyle Duke ended the night with a new career-high 15 points, the first double-figure scoring game of his career. Graduate guard Tyler Maye (14 points) joined him and Graduate forward Justin Whatley (17 points) with double figures. Sophomore forward Marcus Watson contributed eight points and a team-high eight rebounds in 15 minutes.



The Pirates are back on the road Saturday, February 19 to take on the Longwood Lancers and NC A&T heads to Buies Creek to take on Campbell.

