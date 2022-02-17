By

Courtesy of Hampton Athletics

Hampton, VA – The Hampton University Department of Athletics has hired Shalyn Moore as the department’s new Sports Information Director.



The Hampton native has spent the last two and a half years at Elizabeth City State University, where she was the Sports Information Director and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Advisor.



Moore brings a wealth of experience to the role after being heavily immersed in collegiate athletics and the sports communication field for several years.



She is also currently pursuing a Ph.D. at Liberty University, where she has excelled as a scholar earning membership into the Omega Nu Lambda, Alpha chapter honors society.



During her tenure at Elizabeth City State, she was the primary contact for all sports and singlehandedly improved the department and student-athlete experience by enhancing the overall branding, marketing, social media presence, and game-day experience for the athletics department. In addition, Moore handled all sports information duties, gameday operations, marketing, digital content creation, social media, and website management. She played a substantial role in the planning and execution of marquee athletic events like the 2021 Down-East Viking football Classic.

Shalyn Moore was instrumental in the state-of-the-art Daktronics video board, scorer’s table, and sound system installed in ECSU’s facilities in the Winter of 2021-22. She nearly doubled the department’s social footprint and followers. Moore also actively increased ECSU’s student-athlete recognition within the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association, reeling in consistent all-conference weekly and seasonal awards. Her forward-thinking vision and creativity within digital content spaces were the driving force to lead ECSU’s live-streaming broadcast to its first A grade from Blueframe Technology since the conference adopted live streaming in 2018. She curated her own original feature content and initiatives like My ECSU Story, Classic on the Clock, Viking Views TV, MBB Top 30 for 30, the Vace Vault, and ECSU athletics’ diversity and inclusion statement and campaigns.



“Shalyn Moore is very organized and detail-oriented while showing an ability to work well with others and balance multiple projects simultaneously. Her outside-the-box creativity is consistently highlighted in the content she delivers. At the same time, her understanding of engaging students, fans, and alumni to build brand awareness is apparent,” said Benjamin Baxter, CIAA Associate Commissioner, Strategic Marketing & External Operations. “Shalyn has been extremely valuable to her peers within the sports information field.”



Before she arrived at ECSU, Moore completed graduate assistantships with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference office and her alma mater Virginia State University. Moore also gained experience working gameday public relations for the Washington Football team in 2018-19. She has served on the CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament Championship and Volleyball Championship committees.



Moore is an active member of the College Sports Information Directors Association of America (CoSIDA). Earlier this month, Moore was selected and announced as a member of CoSIDA’s inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Fellowship Class in partnership with the Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics. In addition, in 2020, she was awarded the Minority Opportunities Athletic Association (MOAA) Woman of Color Membership Scholarship.



She was also recently selected to work the 2022 NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championship in Pittsburg, KS, in March.



“Shalyn is one of the rising stars of our profession, and Hampton is getting a gem. She’s a rock star who is passionate and talented. Shalyn understands the value of telling stories and does a good job with that. She will help elevate the quality of sharing the student-athlete story because she is skilled in digital media and a strong writer. Her background of working in professional sports makes her an ideal fit for Hampton. More impressively is her commitment and willingness to mentor young women who want to be in this profession. I completely endorse this hire,” said Rob Knox, Associate Athletics Director for Strategic Communications CoSIDA Past President



Her dedication to professional development within sports is undeniable. Moore is a product of the NCAA Emerging Leaders Program, Women Leaders in College Sports, and NFL Careers in Football Forum. Additionally, in the past several years, she has assisted several universities in the peninsula area of Virginia with their marketing and media operations.



She received her B. A. degree in Mass Communication from Virginia State University in 2015, followed by her M.A. degree in Media Management in 2017, also at VSU. She participated in the MiLB/MLB Winter December Meetings program for three consecutive years during her undergraduate and graduate studies representing her alma mater in Orlando, Fl, San Diego, CA, and Nashville, TN. Additionally, she interned with the CIAA conference media relations department for nearly a decade in multiple capacities throughout her collegiate years. She has continuously mentored several students from VSU, HU, Towson, and ECSU interested in working in sports and collegiate athletics in hopes that they take full advantage of their undergraduate experience.



Some of her other work includes sports marketing, working as a student-athlete academic success coach, therapeutic mentoring with Progressive Community Outreach, and hosting her own women’s empowerment workshop.

