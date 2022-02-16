Travis Hunter inks NIL deal with black-owned company

By

Jackson State five-star defensive back Travis Hunter has just inked an NIL deal with a black-owned coffee company.

Hunter has agreed to endorse J5 Caffe.

“Hunter set the sports world ablaze when he chose to play for Coach Prime and JSU,” the company said in a news release. “He possesses unique skills and a mindset that will allow him to be a phenomenal two-way threat for JSU. His uniqueness complements the uniqueness of J5 Caffe and they will both change the game.”

According to its website, a percentage of proceeds go to help minority businesses and creates scholarships for students from low socioeconomic communities who desire to attend a Historically Black College and University in Mississippi.

Travis Hunter shocked the world on National Signing Day when he flipped from Florida State to Deion Sanders and Jackson State on Dec. 15. There was speculation that he had a healthy NIL deal with Barstool, but that has been refuted by Sanders and others.

“A million and a half? I heard a million in a half. I heard Dave Portnoy form Barstool. That’s the biggest lie I’ve ever heard,” Sanders said. “You know what that is? That means we kicked you butt, we took what was ours, and now you’ve got to make up an excuse why. Ain’t nobody getting no million and a half. I wouldn’t pay my son a million and a half in NIL. How am I going to coach a guy making more than me.”

Hunter is currently enrolled and taking classes at Jackson State. The reining SWAC Champions will look to improve this spring in preparation for fall 2021.

