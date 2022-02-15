Ultimate HBCU Hoops Schedule 02/16 – 02/19

By

In an effort to keep our audience fully up to date on everything HBCU basketball, we’ve created the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule, your guide to every HBCU hoops game that’s being played on any given week.

Schedule compiled by Black College Sports Page

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14

MEAC

North Carolina Central @ Coppin State

Howard @ Maryland-Eastern Shore

South Carolina State @ Morgan State

Norfolk State @ Delaware State

SIAC

Spring Hill @ Miles

Central State @ Lane

Clark Atlanta @ Albany State

Fort Valley State @ Morehouse

Tuskegee @ LeMoyne-Owen

Benedict @ Savannah State

SWAC

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Alabama A&M

Southern @ Texas Southern

Bethune-Cookman @ JacksonState

Grambling @ Prairie View A&M

Florida A&M @ Alcorn State

Mississippi Valley State @ Alabama State

OTHERS

Lincoln (Mo.) @ Fort Hays State

Glenville State @ West Virginia State



TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15

BIG SOUTH

Campbell @ Hampton (W)

SIAC

Voorhees @ Allen



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

BIG SOUTH

North Carolina A&T @ Hampton (M)

North Carolina A&T @ Longwood (W)

CIAA

Saint Augustine’s @ Livingstone

Johnson C. Smith @ Winston-Salem State

Claflin @ Fayetteville State

Bowie State @ Virginia State

Shaw @ Lincoln (Pa.)

Elizabeth City State @ Virginia Union

OTHERS

Alderson Broaddus @ West Virginia State



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17

OVC

SIU-Edwardsville @ Tennessee State

SIAC

Albany State @ Benedict

LeMoyne-Owen @ Central State

Miles @ Kentucky State

Lane @ Tuskegee

Savannah State @ Clark Atlanta

Morehouse @ Allen

Albany State @ Benedict

OTHERS

Fort Hays State @ Lincoln (Mo. )

Langston @ SW Christian

Johnson University @ Florida Memorial

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

BIG SOUTH

NC A&T @ Campbell (M)

Hampton @ Longwood (M)

Hampton @ North Carolina A&T (W)

CIAA

Winston-Salem State @ Livingstone

Virginia State @ Lincoln (Pa.)

Virginia Union @ Shaw

Johnson C. Smith @ Claflin

Fayetteville State @ Saint Augustine’s

Bowie State @ Elizabeth City State

MEAC

Morgan State @ Howard

Norfolk State @ Coppin State

Maryland-Easter Shore @ South Carolina State

Delaware State @ North Carolina Central

OVC

Eastern Illinois @ Tennessee State

SIAC

Miles @ Central State

Albany State @ Allen

LeMoyne-Owen @ Kentucky State

Morehouse @ Benedict

Lane @ Spring Hill

Edward Waters @ Clark Atlanta

SWAC

Alabama A&M @ Bethune-Cookman

Alabama State @ Florida A&M

Jackson State @ Alcorn State

Texas Southern @ Mississippi Valley State

Grambling @ Southern

Prairie View A&M @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

OTHERS

Nebraska Kearney @ Lincoln (Mo.)

West Virginia State @ Notre Dame (Oh.)

Mid-American Christian @ Langston

Florida Memorial @ Webber InternationalSUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20

Longwood @ Hampton (W)

