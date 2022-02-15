Ultimate HBCU Hoops Schedule 02/16 – 02/19

In an effort to keep our audience fully up to date on everything HBCU basketball, we’ve created the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule, your guide to every HBCU hoops game that’s being played on any given week.
Schedule compiled by Black College Sports Page
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14
MEAC
North Carolina Central @ Coppin State
Howard @ Maryland-Eastern Shore
South Carolina State @ Morgan State
Norfolk State @ Delaware State
SIAC
Spring Hill @ Miles
Central State @ Lane
Clark Atlanta @ Albany State
Fort Valley State @ Morehouse
Tuskegee @ LeMoyne-Owen
Benedict @ Savannah State
SWAC
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Alabama A&M
Southern @ Texas Southern
Bethune-Cookman @ JacksonState
Grambling @ Prairie View A&M
Florida A&M @ Alcorn State
Mississippi Valley State @ Alabama State
OTHERS
Lincoln (Mo.) @ Fort Hays State
Glenville State @ West Virginia State
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15
BIG SOUTH
Campbell @ Hampton (W)
SIAC
Voorhees @ Allen
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
BIG SOUTH
North Carolina A&T @ Hampton (M)
North Carolina A&T @ Longwood (W)
CIAA
Saint Augustine’s @ Livingstone
Johnson C. Smith @ Winston-Salem State
Claflin @ Fayetteville State
Bowie State @ Virginia State
Shaw @ Lincoln (Pa.)
Elizabeth City State @ Virginia Union
OTHERS
Alderson Broaddus @ West Virginia State
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17
OVC
SIU-Edwardsville @ Tennessee State
SIAC
Albany State @ Benedict
LeMoyne-Owen @ Central State
Miles @ Kentucky State
Lane @ Tuskegee
Savannah State @ Clark Atlanta
Morehouse @ Allen
OTHERS
Fort Hays State @ Lincoln (Mo. )
Langston @ SW Christian
Johnson University @ Florida Memorial
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19
BIG SOUTH
NC A&T @ Campbell (M)
Hampton @ Longwood (M)
Hampton @ North Carolina A&T (W)
CIAA
Winston-Salem State @ Livingstone
Virginia State @ Lincoln (Pa.)
Virginia Union @ Shaw
Johnson C. Smith @ Claflin
Fayetteville State @ Saint Augustine’s
Bowie State @ Elizabeth City State
MEAC
Morgan State @ Howard
Norfolk State @ Coppin State
Maryland-Easter Shore @ South Carolina State
Delaware State @ North Carolina Central
OVC
Eastern Illinois @ Tennessee State
SIAC
Miles @ Central State
Albany State @ Allen
LeMoyne-Owen @ Kentucky State
Morehouse @ Benedict
Lane @ Spring Hill
Edward Waters @ Clark Atlanta
SWAC
Alabama A&M @ Bethune-Cookman
Alabama State @ Florida A&M
Jackson State @ Alcorn State
Texas Southern @ Mississippi Valley State
Grambling @ Southern
Prairie View A&M @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OTHERS
Nebraska Kearney @ Lincoln (Mo.)
West Virginia State @ Notre Dame (Oh.)
Mid-American Christian @ Langston
Florida Memorial @ Webber InternationalSUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Longwood @ Hampton (W)