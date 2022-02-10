By

Deion Sanders has recently added new hardware to his ever-growing trophy case and he’s about to add one more at the Super Bowl.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and current head coach at Jackson State University is set to be honored at a Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.



Sanders will receive a Lifetime of Inspiration Award on Feb. 12 on Bounce TV, Prime Video and IMDb TV, both without the need of a Prime membership.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration is an inspirational, musical event considered to be one of the highlights of Super Bowl weekend. Super Bowl Gospel Celebration gives viewers a rare glimpse into the inspirational lives of their favorite NFL players, as well as what inspires them to greatness each day. This year’s show will be hosted by Sarah Jakes Roberts and funnyman DC Young Fly and feature performances by CeCe Winans, CeeLo Green, Chloe, Mali Music, Pastor Mike Jr, Natalie Grant, Regina Belle, LeCrae and The NFL Players Choir. Special appearances by NFL players Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns), Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings), Cam Jordan (New Orleans Saints), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo Bills), Travis Kelce (Kansas City Chiefs) and Matt Judon (New England Patriots). Retired NFL running back DeAngelo Williams (Carolina Panthers) is also being recognized by the Black Women’s Health Imperative for his contributions to breast cancer through his nonprofit, The DeAngelo Williams Foundation.



Anyone who follows Deion Sanders knows that he takes his faith very seriously and that inspiration carries over to how he guides his JSU program. Inspiration is definitely a forte of his, so it’s fitting he’d be awarded for that.

