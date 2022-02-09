HBCU Gameday

Florida Memorial HBCU football
2022 Football

Tim “Ice” Harris Steps Down as Florida Memorial Football Coach

“The University appreciates him being the first head coach after the 62-year hiatus with our football program. As we begin the next chapter, our focus remains to build a championship-level program.”
Posted on
courtesy of FMU Athletics

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Florida Memorial University announced Wednesday that head football coach Tim “Ice” Harris is resigning from his position.
 
FMU Director of Athletics Jason Horn confirmed that the athletic department will begin a national search for its next head football coach. Horn also confirmed that Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line coach Pierre Senatus will serve as the interim head coach.
 
“We respect Coach Harris’ decision to step down and certainly wish him well in the future. The University appreciates him being the first head coach after the 62-year hiatus with our football program. As we begin the next chapter, our focus remains to build a championship-level program.”

Tim "Ice" Harris

FMU football had its first-ever All-Mid-South Conference Sun Division First and Second Team performers, and their first-ever Mid-South Conference Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week honorees in 2021 under head coach Tim “Ice” Harris.
 
The football program will join all other FMU athletic programs as a member of the Sun Conference, as the NAIA-affiliated conference has added football to its ledger.

More on Tim “Ice” Harris

The former head coach at Miami’s Booker T. Washington, led the program to three state championships, including 2013 national championships as well as being a three-time winner of the Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year Award.

Tim “Ice” Harris Steps Down as Florida Memorial Football Coach
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X