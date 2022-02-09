SWAC baseball favorites are Jackson State and Southern

By

SWAC Announces 2022 Baseball Predicted Order of Finish

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022 SWAC Baseball Predicted Order of Finish on Wednesday with Jackson State and Southern tabbed as league favorites heading into the 2022 season. The preseason poll was voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.



Jackson State was picked to finish in 1st place in the SWAC’s Eastern Division. Jackson State tallied eight first place points and 89 total points. Alabama State (2nd), Florida A&M (3rd), Bethune-Cookman (4th), Alabama A&M (5th) and Mississippi Valley State (6th) round out the list of SWAC East Preseason selections.



Southern was tabbed to finish in 1st place in the SWAC’s Western Division. Southern tallied 11 first place votes and 98 total points. Grambling State (2nd), Prairie View A&M (3rd), Texas Southern (4th), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (5th), and Alcorn State (6th) highlight SWAC West Preseason selections.



The 2022 SWAC Baseball regular season is set to begin on Friday, February 18 with league teams returning to action. The 2022 SWAC Baseball Tournament will be held May 25-29 at the Regions Field located in Birmingham, Ala.



Predicted Order of Finish



SWAC Eastern Division

1. Jackson State – 89 (8)

2. Alabama State – 88 (4)

3. Florida A&M – 67 (2)

4. Bethune-Cookman – 57

5. Alabama A&M – 55 (4)

6. Mississippi Valley State – 22



SWAC Western Division

1. Southern – 98 (11)

2. Grambling State – 80 (3)

3. Prairie View A&M – 77 (3)

4. Texas Southern – 67

5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 39

6. Alcorn State – 38 (2)



*First place votes listed in parenthesis



About the SWAC

The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.



Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field and Tennis.



Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis and Volleyball.

