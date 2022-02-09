North Carolina A&T Track and Field no. 2 in latest ranking

By

One week after making history as the top indoor track and field team in the country, North Carolina A&T has slipped to no. 2 in the latest poll.

The newest edition of the NCAA Division I Men’s Indoor Track & Field National Rating Index, released on Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has the University of Texas in the top slot.

The Aggies didn’t falter, it was more so that Texas had a really strong weekend, especially on the field side. Tripp Piperi managed the longest throw of the year in the shotput with a heave of 21.45 meters. The Longhorns have 11 national top-10 performances so far this season.

NCAT has seven national top-10 performances during the first two months of the season. Olympian Randolph Ross Jr. has scored top three finishes in the 400, 4×400 relay and the 200 so far this year. He’s no. 1 in the 400 with a time of 45.37.

Javonte’ Harding is ranked no. 2 in the 200 with a 20.33 while Leonard Mustari and Rasheem Brown are holding steady in the 60-meter hurdles.

Over the weekend the Aggies competed in the Camel City Invite, but not all of the stars were on deck. NCAT still managed wins in the 200, 4×400 relay and 60-meter hurdles.

Last week’s ranking was the first time a Division I team from North Carolina A&T was ranked No. 1 in a non-historically black college and or university (HBCU) national poll. The Aggies opened the season ranked no. 2 in the USTFCCCA poll. Texas Tech is ranked no. 3, followed by Georgia and Northern Arizona.

