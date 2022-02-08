Southern sits alone atop the SWAC after Monday win

By

As playoff seedings begin to slowly come into focus, Southern University picked up another important win on Monday night. The Jaguars (14-9,8-2 SWAC) led virtually the entire night en route to a 72-58 victory over Alabama State (7-17,5-6 SWAC) at home. Southern now sits alone atop the SWAC standings with a full game lead over Texas Southern, Florida A&M, Grambling and Alcorn State.

Southern led by double digits for the entire second half, with a trio of players scoring in double figures. Terrell Williams Jr. scored 17 with Brion Whitley chipping in 15 and Tyrone Lyons adding 11 points.

The Jaguars outscored the Hornets 14-8 over the last five minutes of the first half, turning a two possession game into an eleven point lead at the break.

Didn’t look back after halftime

Alabama State never threatened in the second half as Southern led by as many twenty points as it rolled on to another win.

Southern had a plus six advantage in points off turnovers and claimed a 22-8 advantage in second chance points. The Southern bench outscored Alabama State by 12, and points in the paint was a plus 16 advantage for the Jaguars.

Southern travels to Prairie View A&M on Saturday to take on a slumping Panther team that was expected to contend for the regular season championship. Alabama State returns home for a Saturday matchup against UAPB.

