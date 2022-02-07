Ultimate HBCU Hoops Schedule 02/07 – 02/12

In an effort to keep our audience fully up to date on everything HBCU basketball, we’ve created the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule, your guide to every HBCU hoops game that’s being played on any given week.
Keep up with all the HBCU hoops action for the week right here on the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule on HBCUGameday.com.
Schedule compiled by Black College Sports Page
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7
CIAA
Bowie State @ Fayetteville State
Virginia State @ Salem University
Claflin @ Virginia Union
MEAC
NC Central @ SC State
Howard @ Delaware State
SIAC
Central State @ Tuskegee
Savannah State @ Albany State
Fort Valley State @ Allen
Kentucky State @ Spring Hill
Clark Atlanta @ Benedict
SWAC
Texas Southern @ Bethune-Cookman
Jackson State @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Alcorn State @ Mississippi Valley State
Prairie View A&M @ Florida A&M
Alabama A&M @ Grambling State
Alabama State @ Southern
OTHERS
Missouri Southern @ Lincoln (Mo.)
Texas Wesleyan @ Langston
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8
MEAC
Gallaudet @ Howard
SIAC
Lane @ Miles
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
BIG SOUTH
Hampton @ UNC Asheville
Charleston Southern @ NC A&T
MEAC
Md.-E. Shore @ Delaware State
SIAC
LeMoyne-Owen @ Tougaloo
OTHERS
Davis & Elkins @ W. Virginia State
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10
BIG SOUTH
Presbyterian @ Hampton
CIAA
Virginia State @ Shaw
Winston-Salem State @ Claflin
Livingstone @ Fayetteville State
OVC
Murray State @ Tennessee State
SIAC
Kentucky State @ Lane
Benedict @ Allen
OTHERS
Washburn @ Lincoln (Mo.)
Langston @ SWAG
Ave Maria @ Florida Memorial
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
BIG SOUTH
Longwood @ NC A&T
Radford @ Hampton
CIAA
Virginia Union @ Lincoln (PA)
Claflin @ Saint Augustine’s
Shaw @ Bowie State
Livingstone @ Johnson C. Smith
Fayetteville State @ Winston-Salem State
Elizabeth City State @ Virginia State
MEAC
NC Central @ Morgan State
Delaware State @ Howard
SC State @ Coppin State
Md.-E. Shore @ Norfolk State
OVC
Tennessee State @ Austin Peay
SIAC
Tuskegee @ Miles
Clark Atlanta @ Morehouse
Central State @ Kentucky State
Allen @ Savannah State
Spring Hill @ LeMoyne-Owen
Fort Valley State @ Albany State
SWAC
Bethune-Cookman @ Alcorn State
Grambling State @ Texas Southern
Mississippi Valley State @ Alabama A&M
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Alabama State
Southern @ Prairie View A&M
OTHERS
W. Virginia State @ W. Va. Wesleyan
Lincoln (Mo.) @ Emporia State
Langston @ North Texas at Dallas
Florida Memorial @ Southeastern Univ.