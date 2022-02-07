Ultimate HBCU Hoops Schedule 02/07 – 02/12

By

In an effort to keep our audience fully up to date on everything HBCU basketball, we’ve created the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule, your guide to every HBCU hoops game that’s being played on any given week.

Keep up with all the HBCU hoops action for the week right here on the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule on HBCUGameday.com.

Schedule compiled by Black College Sports Page

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7

CIAA

Bowie State @ Fayetteville State

Virginia State @ Salem University

Claflin @ Virginia Union

MEAC

NC Central @ SC State

Howard @ Delaware State

SIAC

Central State @ Tuskegee

Savannah State @ Albany State

Fort Valley State @ Allen

Kentucky State @ Spring Hill

Clark Atlanta @ Benedict

SWAC

Texas Southern @ Bethune-Cookman

Jackson State @ Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Alcorn State @ Mississippi Valley State

Prairie View A&M @ Florida A&M

Alabama A&M @ Grambling State

Alabama State @ Southern

OTHERS

Missouri Southern @ Lincoln (Mo.)

Texas Wesleyan @ Langston

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

MEAC

Gallaudet @ Howard

SIAC

Lane @ Miles



WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

BIG SOUTH

Hampton @ UNC Asheville

Charleston Southern @ NC A&T

MEAC

Md.-E. Shore @ Delaware State

SIAC

LeMoyne-Owen @ Tougaloo

OTHERS

Davis & Elkins @ W. Virginia State



THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10

BIG SOUTH

Presbyterian @ Hampton

CIAA

Virginia State @ Shaw

Winston-Salem State @ Claflin

Livingstone @ Fayetteville State

OVC

Murray State @ Tennessee State

SIAC

Kentucky State @ Lane

Benedict @ Allen

OTHERS

Washburn @ Lincoln (Mo.)

Langston @ SWAG

Ave Maria @ Florida Memorial



SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12

BIG SOUTH

Longwood @ NC A&T

Radford @ Hampton

CIAA

Virginia Union @ Lincoln (PA)

Claflin @ Saint Augustine’s

Shaw @ Bowie State

Livingstone @ Johnson C. Smith

Fayetteville State @ Winston-Salem State

Elizabeth City State @ Virginia State

MEAC

NC Central @ Morgan State

Delaware State @ Howard

SC State @ Coppin State

Md.-E. Shore @ Norfolk State

OVC

Tennessee State @ Austin Peay

SIAC

Tuskegee @ Miles

Clark Atlanta @ Morehouse

Central State @ Kentucky State

Allen @ Savannah State

Spring Hill @ LeMoyne-Owen

Fort Valley State @ Albany State

SWAC

Bethune-Cookman @ Alcorn State

Grambling State @ Texas Southern

Mississippi Valley State @ Alabama A&M

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Alabama State

Southern @ Prairie View A&M

OTHERS

W. Virginia State @ W. Va. Wesleyan

Lincoln (Mo.) @ Emporia State

Langston @ North Texas at Dallas

Florida Memorial @ Southeastern Univ.

