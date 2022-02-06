By

Many people were dissatisfied with what they saw in the Pro Bowl — including Deion Sanders.



Jackson State’s head coach tweeted his disdain for what he saw when the NFC All-Stars went up against the AFC All-Stars.

“Lord help me,” Deion Sanders said on Twitter. “I’m watching the @nfl Pro Bowl and I remember when we were so proud and appreciative of that accolade. We went to Hawaii to prove we were more than worthy so we competed at practice and in the game. I wanted u to know that PRIME was PRIME ! What Happened & When?”



Sanders was selected as an HBCU Legends coach for the NFC, which lost 45-31 to the AFC. He was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection during his playing career in the NFL, which ultimately catapulted him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



Both the AFC and NFC had players from South Carolina State on their rosters. Nose tackle Javon Hargrave of the Philadelphia Eagles represented the NFC while Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was on the AFC. Leonard is a three-time Pro Bowler while Hargrave made it for the first time in his NFL career.



Leonard took advantage of his moment when he picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown.

Deion Sanders not happy with Pro Bowl effort