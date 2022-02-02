By

Jackson State has had its say about the Southern Heritage Classic and now Tennessee State has a response.



TSU President Glenda Glover penned a sternly-worded open letter to the Jackson State leadership hours after learning — via a third party — that it would not be participating in the Southern Heritage Classic despite having three games remaining on the contract between the two schools.



Here’s the text of the letter, posted on Tennessee State’s Facebook page.

Jackson State University’s announcement that their football team will no longer play in the Southern Heritage Classic is an insensitive and irresponsible act that has far-reaching implications and goes beyond football. The Classic is about more than TSU. JSU. our alumni and fans.

The Memphis business community, including small Black-owned businesses, many of which are mom and pop businesses, will suffer incalculable damage. These businesses rely on contracts that are generated as a result of activities associated with the game, and purchase supplies and other items in preparation for this annual event.

What’s even more disappointing is that there was no opportunity for discussion or a courtesy call to the TSU president, director of athletics, or head coach before the decision was made to breach the contract which has three years remaining. TSU found out from a national scheduler.

JSU has been the opponent for most of the Southern Heritage Classics other than 1991 and 1993. Now TSU will have to look to find a new opponent at a time when many schedules are already on the books. JSU will announce its schedule next week.

