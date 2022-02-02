Ruffin signs 28 in first class at Tuskegee

TUSKEGEE, Ala. I The NCAA signing period for football is underway, and Tuskegee University and their coaching staff is putting together a well-rounded 2022 signing class.
Tuskegee University has currently received a National Letter of Intent (NLI) from 28 football student-athletes and plan to continue to add to their class.
Newly appointed head coach Reginald Ruffin and staff are working their first class, after returning to coach the Tigers after nine successful years at Miles College, including four SIAC championships and three SIAC Coach of the Year awards.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank recruiting coordinator, and our other assistant coaches as we are shorthanded at this time,” Ruffin stated, “We would also like to thank our admissions and financial aid offices as well as each individual academic department for their help throughout this process in recruiting these student-athletes.”
“Though we have addressed many of our immediate needs including the offensive and defensive lines, we also have more to address with other skill position players and at quarterback,” Ruffin continued. “We are also excited that we have completed our coaching staff and will have everyone on board next week to continue our recruiting as we will continue to strive to uphold the Tuskegee standard.”
Here are the football student-athletes who have signed NLIs:
Damion Clark I OL I 6-3 I 295 I Snellville, Ga. I South Gwinnett HS
Kalai Clark I DL I 6-1 I 310 I Charleston, W.Va. I Antelope Valley CC
Javonte Cooper I DE I 6-0 I 240 I Lanett, Ala. I Lanett HS
Abraham Daniels I LB I 6-1 I 225 I Prichard, Ala. I Vigor HS
Jalen Franks I OL I 6-0 I 280 I Mendehall, Miss. I Pearl River CC
Marquez Harris I DE I 6-3 I 225 I Decatur, Ga. I Columbia HS
Aristotle Henson I OL I 6-3 I 285 I Snellville, Ga. I South Gwinnett HS
Chancellor Holloman I OL I 6-5 I 340 I Atlanta, Ga. I Westlake HS
Jayden Jefferson I RB I 6-1 I 209 I Tallahassee, Fla. I Gadsden HS
Brennan Jordan I WR I 5-10 I 175 I Prichard, Ala. I Vigor HS
Mikael King I WR I 5-10 I 175 I Tuskegee, Ala. I Booker T. Washington HS
Christon Lane I QB I 6-0 I 205 I Warner Robins, Ga. I Warner Robins HS
Terence Maize I DT I 6-0 I 295 I Detroit, Mich. I Martin Luther King HS
Dejuan McGhee I WR I 5-10 I 175 I Adamsville, Ala. I Minor HS
Johnny Morris I RB I 5-9 I 190 I Spanish Fort, Ala. I Spanish Fort HS
Samad Muhammad I CB I 6-1 I 190 I Bessmer, Ala. I Bessemer HS
Marshall Oville I OL I 6-1 I 265 I Laurel, Miss. I Laurel HS
Marquise Palmer I RB I 5-9 I 190 I Cordele, Ga. I Crisp County HS
Alvin Parker III I OL I 6-2 I 260 I Bainbridge, Ga. I Bainbridge HS
Daelon Smith I LB I 6-1 I 220 I Theodore, Ala. I Theodore HS
Jamel Stanley I OL I 6-2 I 290 I Quincy, Fla. I Gadsden HS
Anthony Tarver I TE I 6-3 I 220 I Tuskegee, Ala. I Booker T. Washington HS
Marquavious Thornton I OL I 6-2 I 300 I LaGrange, Ga. I LaGrange HS
Isaiah Turner I DT I 6-2 I 290 I Wilcox County HS
Nazier Walton I OL I 6-2 I 320 I Phenix City, Ala. I Central Phenix HS
Masiah Wells I DE I 6-1 I 230 I Jacksonville, Fla. I Lee HS
Khalil White I DT I 6-0 I 300 I Atlanta, Ga. I Georgia Military CC
Camron Wright I WR I 6-4 I 185 I Livingston, Ala. I Demopolis HS
